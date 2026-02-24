Two best friends who studied at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, graduated with First Class degrees and other milestones

One emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the department, while the other became the Best Graduating Male Student

The graduates reflected on their journey from 200 level, recalling how they lived together, hustled, and worked tirelessly

Two best friends who studied Computer Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have inspired many online after graduating with First Class degrees and securing international job offers before completing their studies.

One of the graduates, identified as Kuye Damilola, shared photos showing their journey from undergraduate days to graduation, celebrating their academic and professional milestones.

According to him, both friends finished with First Class honours. He also disclosed that he graduated as the Best Graduating Student (BGS) of the department, while his friend emerged as the Best Graduating Male Student in Computer Engineering.

“Today, we are both killing it,” he wrote. “We both graduated with First class… We got international job offers before we graduated. Glory be to God.”

He went on to reflect on their journey with a throwback photo from their 200-level days alongside a recent graduation picture.

UNILAG graduate recalls school friendship

He described his friend Dami as his closest companion in school, recalling how they lived together in the hostel and worked tirelessly to achieve academic excellence.

“Dami was my closest friend in school. This was 200L, we were hustling like mad then,” he wrote. “We stayed together in the hostel, freelancing tutorials, worked hard, chased First Class, squatting everywhere, pushing boundaries together.”

Reactions to UNILAG graduate celebration with friend

The post has since attracted reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

"Brotherhood is proud of you guys. Congratulations."

"This is beautiful. 🥺Congratulations."

"Beautiful to see. Happy for you both."

UNILAG Kuye Damilola recounts struggle

In a related story, Kuye Damilola also recounted how he overcame severe financial hardship to earn a first-class degree in Computer Engineering.

According to him, after gaining admission, he began to face significant financial challenges that apparently lasted throughout his university years. To survive the harsh years, he had to work as a private tutor and play piano at events to earn money.

"I struggled financially and took on private tutoring and piano gigs outside school to keep up, working with the skill I had at the time," he wrote.

He also revealed that he never secured a bedspace from his first year to his final year, often squatting with friends and sleeping on floors, chairs, and concrete surfaces.

UI law graduate breaks record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omobolade Sanni graduated with a first-class Law degree from the University of Ibadan, becoming the first in her family.

She shared her milestone on social media, celebrating her parents’ pride and reflecting on her academic journey.

The young graduate also announced she was open to internship opportunities, drawing congratulatory messages online.

