A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has taken to social media to celebrate her success despite starting with a low CGPA

She mentioned that when she began her first year at the university, she had a low CGPA, which she shared in a viral post

She also posted a screenshot showing her university results, including her name and primary details

Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate, Amidu Suliat Ajoke, who was in third class in 100 level, celebrated her graduation in style as she finished with an upper class (2:1).

She took to her social media page to post photos of her results, which serve as proof that her story is genuine.

OOU graduate posts results showing remarkable improvement. Photo Source: Tiktok/gold_bby001

Source: TikTok

OOU graduate displays her CGPA

According to the screenshots she shared on her page, @gold_bby001 had a total CGPA of 2.4 in her 100 level, which placed her in a third-class position.

However, she worked on herself to improve her CGPA and graduate with a better grade.

After a series of readings and hard work, her CGPA improved, and she finished with a second class upper division with a total CGPA of 3.51.

OOU graduate rises from low CGPA to 2:1. Photo Source: Tiktok/gold_bby001

Source: TikTok

@gold_bby001 wrote on her page:

"From 2.4 third class in 100 level to 3.51 second class upper division. God did."

In a similar post, she added:

"I have a story to tell, I entered Olabisi onabanjo University in 2021🥰 boom we went in 8month strike fast forward we resume back and start the struggle real. In my 100days we did cbt exam but the result was so bad to the extent of having 4E, In 200level also cbt was exam I start Seeing changes with 1A 3E and others then I started praying, crying to God for help because my CGPA is 2.6 in the end of 200level. 300level and guess I did well with 7A, 11Band 5C."

"Alhamdullillah my CGPA increased to 3.2. Huh I started praying and crying again to God that I wanted to Graduate with Second class upper in other to go for masters degree , we entered 400level the struggle continued in my 400level first and second semester I had 11A 4B 1C. Then my CGPA increased to 3.51. God is great Second class upper honors. Congratulations to me. Graduated with CGPA 3.5 -4.0."

Her TikTok post, which shows her celebrating her achievement, made many people happy for her as they took to her comment page to comment on her success.

Nigerians celebrate OOU graduate

Zillion-trendies-collections said:

"Congratulations bby girl u did well. Everything na mindset and determination sincerely. i never wrote 2. while I was in sch. i started with 3.2CGPA and na that 3.2 i still take comot😩😂 never ever did i ever go below 3.1 as gp but my enemy stagnant ni."

2 Anonymous!!!! wrote:

"Ona ara local government kee?where in Ona ara ?"

Barokallohu feek said:

"It makes me remember my 100 level days as well, though I couldn't reach 2:1 but Alhamdulilah for not giving up. well done."

Prezzy Kicks 🦶 🥿 stressed:

"Ona ara keh 🤣😩first time I’m seeing someone from my LGA."

_fave20 added:

"Weldone girl 😘funny how we both came from same local government in Oyo state first time meeting someone from same locality after leaving Ibadan ☺️I’m so proud of you."

AYABA👸(RareGem) wrote:

"Congrats mama,pls book me for your convocation shoot makeup,trust me I’ll give you the best."

Omoiyaonipaloma shared:

"This is me few months from now ..I can’t wait to graduate and face what life have for outside academia."

Mykon_Tush said:

"Hardwork and consistency truly pays...congratulations."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the overall best student of the University of Ibadan graduated with a 3.97/4.0 CGPA.He took 70 courses, scored 67 As and 3 Bs, and won 22 awards and several medals.

UNILAG graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos scored 300 in UTME in 2019 and later finished with a first-class degree.

Francis Ezeakunwanne graduated with a 4.84/5.0 CGPA and also passed his ICAN exams in one sitting.

Source: Legit.ng