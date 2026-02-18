A young individual has spoken out over the delay in FIFA’s decision on the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria

He made the statement after seeing a post on the football association’s social media page

He asked a sensitive question ahead of the decision, as many individuals await what would become of Nigeria’s fate

A man has asked FIFA a serious question amid the delay in making a decision over the petition filed against Democratic Republic of the Congo by Nigeria over the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

The statement of the individual comes days after the expiration of the date many people believed the judgment would be delivered.

Man asks FIFA about eligibility dispute

Legit.ng had earlier published a report announcing that FIFA was set to settle the 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo in a decision expected on the specific date.

On the said date, however, no decision was made despite the anticipation of many individuals who believed the fate of either Nigeria or DR Congo would be determined.

DR Congo was accused by Nigeria of using ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoffs. Nigeria subsequently filed a petition to seek an official ruling on the matter.

While FIFA is yet to reach a decision, a man identified as @Vibes_with_Rey took to the comments page to ask FIFA a serious question.

Speaking about the verdict that is yet to be announced, he asked FIFA when it would make a decision regarding the case.

His statement read:

"When are you going to give your verdict on the DR Congo/Nigeria case?"

Reactions as Nigeria petitions DR Congo

@YusufAjagbe added:

"FIFA releasing a report about CAS… basically saying: ‘We mess up sometimes, but here’s the official receipts.’ 📄⚽I like the honesty - Proof that even football’s governing body can’t escape accountability. Someone give FIFA a participation trophy."

@josh_4yng said:

"Great to see more transparency regarding the legal side of the game. Understanding how the CAS interacts with FIFA decisions is crucial for the integrity of football governance."

@getafriendtoday wrote:

"Even Manchester United never give me this kind of suspense , @FIFAcom just announce the Nigeria vs Congo verdict let's know who is going must everything be drama even though we know you will still be giving the cup to messi but at least make Nigeria follow ball small."

@ojoteosas shared:

"FIFA agbada has hang on barb wires on Nigeria vs Congo DR player eligibility,why has it taken FIFA 48 hours to come up with their decision, is FIFA hiding something from Nigerians."

@UjuWizzy added:

"Omo FIFA you dey whine.. we never sleep since 2 days waiting for your verdict on Nigeria vs DR Congo. u still dey tell us about CAS annual report. nawao."

@afolabi_kolajo said:

"Please address Nigeria Vs Congo complain over 200million people are waiting on that verdict and not to mention the millions on the Congo part as well please make your verdict now the waiting is killing."

