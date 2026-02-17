A young man explained that he had a dream showing him the decision FIFA might make on the World Cup eligibility dispute

In a petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria, he said he had a dream and mentioned the name of the team FIFA might disqualify, as seen in his dream

His statement comes ahead of the FIFA ruling, several days after the World Cup playoffs, which ended in a penalty shootout in favor of DR Congo

Ahead of FIFA’s decision on the eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo, a man claimed he dreamed about the outcome and saw which team FIFA would eliminate in his dream.

This comes several days after Nigeria filed a complaint with FIFA about the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs.

Man shares World Cup dream

While no decision has yet been made by FIFA regarding the petition against DR Congo, many individuals continue to speculate about the fate of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As of the time of writing this report, FIFA has not made a ruling on the case. Despite this, a man said he dreamed about the outcome of FIFA’s decision and shared it in a post.

The individual, @mag1c_baddest, took to his social media page to express his thoughts and mentioned the team FIFA might eliminate from the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Speaking of his dream, he said:

"I had a dream, DR Congo got eliminated after the verdict. Nigeria and Cameroon would face off to determine who qualifies for the World Cup intercontinental playoffs."

After sharing his dream, he spoke about Nigeria and the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to kickoff soon.

"I can see Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States."

In addition to the individual, a lawyer also shared his thoughts ahead of FIFA’s decision, mentioning which team between DR Congo and Nigeria would likely be favored to play in the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Reactions as FIFA set to device

@kakalizlau01 noted:

"Classic FIFA energy 😎🔥They do their homework, gather all the facts, and then—no warnings, no hints, they just drop the verdict GBAM! ⚡📝 Definitely keeps everyone on their toes."

@D3mon_Sound wrote:

"You get experience pass us, I believe in your words. I hope the judgement favour us sha."

@BIGSAMu7 shared:

"We are waiting for the update. I just pity the Nigerians that their hope is still very high that we are going to 2026 World Cup."

@jaymond_coded said:

"Haha, FIFA don turn James Bond mode 😂🔥No leaks, no interviews, no sources close to, just straight drop the verdict like thunderbolt GBAM! ⚡ I like this silent killer energy from them this time. Make all these noise makers go mute for once."

