A business administration student has emerged as the overall best graduating student of the University of Delta (UNIDEL)

The fresh graduate finished with an impressive 4.97 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) to achieve the academic feat

In a video, a foundation awarded N1 million to the lady, and she took to social media to celebrate making history at the university

Uzoma Ifunanya Victoria, a business administration student at the University of Delta, has completed her studies in style, graduating with a first-class honours degree with a 4.97 CGPA.

An excited Victoria celebrated her convocation on TikTok, noting that she was the best graduating student of not just her department and faculty, but the whole university.

A lady graduates as the overall best student of the University of Delta with a 4.97 CGPA. Photo Credit: @she_is_emerie

Source: TikTok

Victoria appreciated God and attributed her academic success to Him.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Victoria was awarded N1 million by a foundation for her academic feat. She was seen posing with a giant check from the foundation. Victoria wrote:

"Reintroducing🌚 ;

"Uzoma Ifunanya Victoria.

"Best Graduating Student, Department of Business Administration. ✅

"Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Management Sciences. ✅

"Overall Best Graduating Student, University of Delta, Agbor.✅

"CGPA: 4.97.

"It’s the Lord’s doing, and it’s marvelous in my sight."

Social media users joined the fresh graduate in celebrating her academic milestone.

A lady has graduated as the overall best student of the University of Delta. Photo Credit: @she_is_emerie

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

University of Delta best student hailed online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fresh graduate's video below:

omokinikendra said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉 I’m a business administrator 200l can’t wait to be crown 👑 the best 🥰🙏❤️bring me back after 2years."

stones said:

"Congrats girl I pray to do better than you."

September 9th said:

"Congratulations sis you have made Mbiri people proud, I'm so happy for you."

OROMA THE BILLIONAIRE said:

"Congratulations girl 🎉🎊❤️but a million is too small though, BBN winners get 100 of millions, for an intellectual excellent it's too small."

@jessica said:

"I can do better..... Jessica you can do better.... congratulations gurllll."

🌸ISIOMA🌸..... said:

"Congratulations to her praying to be like her someday."

Shugarlee 🥵❤️😘 said:

"What a man can do, a woman can do it better 🥰, congrats girl."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, overall best graduating student had secured the prestigious Commonwealth scholarship worth N65 million.

UNILAG best graduating student gets N10 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a company had awarded N10 million to Umeozor Chukwuzubelu Benedict, the overall best graduating student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Benedict made history at the prestigious university, graduating with a CGPA of 5.0 in Business Administration. The young man was recognised and honoured at UNILAG's 56th Convocation ceremony in Lagos.

Announcing the award on its Facebook page with photos of the recipient and its staff members, the company hailed Benedict's academic achievement, noting that his story demonstrates years of unwavering consistency and relentless effort, adding that his excellence did not happen by accident. The company also said Benedict is the fifth recipient of its award.

Source: Legit.ng