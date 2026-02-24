An English and literary studies student at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has graduated with a second-class upper

The young man celebrated his convocation on Facebook as he reflected on his academic journey, noting that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times

According to him, he wanted to study law at FUOYE, but stuck with the English and literary studies course he was given and shared why

Felix Olaoluwa Egundeyi, a Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) student, has bagged a second-class upper degree in English and literary studies

Reflecting on his academic journey on Facebook, Felix revealed that he wrote the UTME four times before being admitted to the university in 2021, after a depressing COVID-19 period.

Felix said he was initially disappointed when he was given English and literary studies instead of law, noting that he always scored 230 and above in all his UTMEs.

Why FUOYE graduate stuck with English course

According to Felix, he initially thought he would cross into law in his second year, but he abandoned the idea after falling in love with the English and literary studies course.

What should have been a four-year study turned five years due to delays and strikes. Felix wrote on Facebook:

"After about four attempts of writing UTME, admission later came in 2021, after a very depressing time of COVID 19. Oh no, it was English and Literary Studies, not Law, Arrgh! Why is this happening to me, all these exams, none of them were below 230.

"Well, I can cross to Law when I get to part 2. So they said until I fell in love with English and Literature, Semantics, Stylistics and everything attached to this course. Not that it was a smooth ride, in fact it was everything but easy. But as the going got tough, I got tougher. Despites strikes and delays that turned a 4 years course into 5, I came out victoriously. I celebrate myself for being a two times winner of Academic Excellence (4 pointers award), and other academic and sport medals..."

Felix also spoke about the leadership positions he held and appreciated his family, loved ones, coursemantes, lecturers and mentors for impacting his life.

‎"Then leadership came, in various capacities I served well and did my best. On campus, in church, off campus. God helped so well. May His name be Glorified. From serving as general Secretary of FASA 23 electoral Committee, to Chip Whip of the FASA SRC 23/24, I move up to serving as the President of the department, alongside being the Music Director in my church. I thank God that I didn't fail in any of these offices.

"‎To my parents, friends, coursemates, lecturers, mentors, and those who have impacted me in one way or the other. Eshe, Daalu, Nagode, thank you.

"‎Here today, as I celebrate my Convocation today, I give glory to God, credits to my parents and sponsors, I acknowledged the efforts of my friends and well wishers."

Reactions trail FUOYE graduate's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUOYE graduate's Facebook post below:

Micheal Awojobi said:

"Congratulations.

"The Lord will spur you to greater. heights.

"We are proud of you."

Oluwayemisi Biyi-Awojobi said:

"Congratulations dear son, the Lord is taking you to the zenith of your life in Jesus mighty name."

Eni Phina said:

"Congratulations to you my brother Olaoluwa Egundeyi, I was so happy to see you testify in church and even when u took over the 10min praise section that blew our hearts away to dance to the lord, I the keyed to it, that I too must finish well, in just a matter of few months, I shall be done, and be a testifier like you, bro."

Awojobi Hephzibah said:

"Congratulations to you my dearest Olaoluwa, God will order your steps and grant you success in your future endeavors.".

Mistura Olaniyi said:

"Congratulations. This shall be your stepping stone to the higher levels IJMN. Once again Congratulations."

