A student of Covenant University who resumed school shy, purposeless and timid has graduated with a first-class degree in economics

The fresh graduate announced her academic feat on social media, revealing that the David Oyedepo Foundation sponsored her education for four years

She appreciated her family, especially her mother, for keeping her going and expressed gratitude to her academics for providing her guidance and support

An economics student, Joy Aluevbose, has celebrated completing her studies at Covenant University, graduating with a first-class after having a 4.86 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system.

Joy, in a LinkedIn post, admitted that she entered the university feeling shy, timid and lacking in purpose, but all that has changed as she found purpose.

Joy added that it has been four years of transformation. In her words:

"Entering into Covenant University, I came in a shy, timid, unrefined and purposeless girl who constantly sought validation from her academics, but today I can’t say that is the case anymore. I gained more than a degree. I gained purpose (IN CHRIST!) which I believe is way more than any degree!

"I’m thrilled to share (whew, it’s been a while 😂) that I just graduated with a First Class Honours in Economics (4.86/5.0) from Covenant University It’s been four years of transformation — a lot of inner work, and plenty of outer working too..."

Joy appreciates David Oyedepo Foundation

While highlighting some impressive positions she held while on campus, Joy appreciated the David Oyedepo Foundation for seeing her through school for four years.

She further thanked her family for keeping her going and appreciated her lecturers for their guidance and support.

"I want to thank the David Oyedepo Foundation for sponsoring my education for 4 years. Though there were a lot of requirements to meet up with (I’ll do a different post about this), God saw me through.

"I want to thank my family because the honest truth is they kept me going especially my mummy 🥹, my strong woman and a picture of possibilities, I say thank you! I also want to thank my lecturers for their guidance and support during my 4 years Busayo Aderounmu Owolabi Rotimi, PhD, AFHEA. Thank you very much sir and ma," she wrote on LinkedIn.

Covenant University graduate praised online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Covenant University graduate's post below:

Goodness Aluevbose said:

"Congratulations Joy you worked very hard and you deserve this and more. I am very proud of you ❤️."

SALOME KALU said:

"Yes, I’ve been waiting for this post. Congratulations Joy, this is only the beginning !!🎉❤️"

Busayo Aderounmu said:

"Congratulations, Joy. All praise to God Almighty for how far He has brought you. To Him alone be all the glory, Hallelujah. Keep soaring. Congratulations, dear."

Nacham Kolawole-Emmanuel said:

"My baby girllll! A picture of resilience and excellence. It's no mistake that you came out top. The spirit of excellence in all you do made sure of it! I'm so proud of you Joy Aluevbose 🥺🩵👏🫂."

Anthony Ibe-Egechi said:

"If Excellence is a person; it has to be you. Sore grander accomplishments!!!!"

