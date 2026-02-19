The best graduating student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Maryam Adeniyi, has opened up about her experience in school

Maryam, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.89, shared how she missed out on studying medicine

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 20-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Maryam Adeniyi received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the best graduating student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti at its recently-concluded convocation.

The intelligent 20-year-old from Osun state graduated from the Department of Anatomy with a 4.89 CGPA.

FUOYE Best Graduating Student with 4.89 CGPA Shares How She Missed Out on Studying Medicine

She speaks to Legit.ng about how she gained admission, her undergraduate experience, and her plans for the future.

FUOYE BGS shares WAEC and JAMB experience

Maryam, who grew up in Niger State, shared how she had always wanted to study medicine.

The lady told Legit.ng:

“I took my SSCE (WAEC) examinations in SS2, and I was fortunate to pass on my first attempt. I had 2 As and 7 Bs. I believe attending WAEC preparatory lessons from the beginning of that academic session really contributed to that outcome.

“However, my JAMB experience was a bit different. I initially intended to study Medicine and Surgery, but I didn’t meet the required cut-off mark at the time, as I scored 232. I decided to wait another year to prepare more rigorously.”

“It was during that period that FUOYE introduced Anatomy and began processing admissions for the 2020/2021 session, even though it was quite late. My mum — God bless her — was the one who saw the information online and encouraged me to apply. The initial plan was to study Anatomy and later use it to gain Direct Entry admission into MBBS.

“I eventually changed my choice of institution and course, and I was offered admission through a transparent process without having to consult anyone.”

FUOYE best graduate hopes to return to university

According to Maryam, she still had plans on studying Medicne and surgery and hoped to pursue her dream.

“As an anatomy graduate, I see this as a solid foundation for my future in medicine. Anatomy has prepared me academically and strengthened my understanding of the human body.

“My next goal is to pursue Medicine and Surgery, which has always been my aspiration. I also have a growing passion for gynaecology and female reproductive health, and I hope to explore that specialty as I advance in my medical career.”

Maryam shares her experience in FUOYE

Maryam told Legit.ng about her experience in the university and the tips that helped her to excel.

Speaking about he early undergraduate days, she said:

“As someone who was new to campus life, I didn’t really go in with fixed expectations. I simply embraced the journey as it unfolded. However, the experience turned out to be a splendid one. The academic environment, exposure, and opportunities I encountered along the way all contributed positively to my growth.”

Sharing tips that helped her succeed, the intelligent lady added:

“I would say my reading culture set me apart academically. I wasn’t someone who depended mainly on lecturers’ materials to understand a topic. I made it a habit to read alongside recommended textbooks to gain deeper insights and a more detailed understanding of each course.

“I also do not joke about punctuality. I made myself available for every class, practical, group work, and other academic activities. In addition, I was actively involved in academic leadership roles where I often led group presentations and projects. I believe these habits collectively contributed to my academic performance.”

FUOYEs BGS held leadership position

The anatomy graduate opened up about the leadership position she held and how she balanced it with her academics.

Maryam told Legit.ng:

"During my time in school, I held several leadership positions. I served as the Class Representative in 400 level and also doubled as the Team Lead for my project group. In addition, I served as the General Secretary and later as the Chairman of the Electoral Body of my departmental association in two consecutive sessions.

"I was also a tutor at two prominent tutorial platforms within my faculty, where I assisted students academically in courses related to my field.

"Balancing these responsibilities with my academics required discipline and effective time management. I made sure my academic work remained a priority by staying organized, attending classes regularly, and meeting deadlines. I also maximized my free periods to handle leadership and tutoring duties so that neither area suffered."

Sharing her aspirations to go international. Maryam added:

“I do intend to pursue opportunities outside the country at some point, especially in furthering my medical education. I believe exposure to global medical systems will broaden my knowledge and professional competence.”

