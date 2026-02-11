A graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) from the Department of Anatomy has gone viral online

The individual had taken to her media page to share details about her graduation from the university and her CGPA

The post immediately went viral, and a man who came across it made a promise to her due to her academic excellence

Maryam Adeniyi, a graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), received sweet news after emerging as the best graduating student of the university and announcing her CGPA.

The young lady was celebrated on social media after revealing that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.89, emerging as the top student in the university.

FUOYE best graduating student receives reward

@ade_da_olapo, who graduated from the Department of Anatomy, shared the post online along with photos from her graduation party to back her claims.

The post reads:

"Alhamdulillah 🤍 Grateful to Almighty Allah for the grace to graduate as the Overall Best Graduating Student of FUOYE with a CGPA of 4.89. Thank you to everyone who celebrated, prayed, and supported me. I’m deeply thankful."

She made the post at exactly 9:37 AM on 10 February 2026, and just hours later, around 12:54 AM on 11 February 2026, she received more sweet news.

A man identified as @Sir_Rexpect recognized her academic excellence, congratulated her, and promised a cash reward, adding that it would be sent to her bank account in recognition of her achievement.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, Mariam 🎉 Truly well deserved."

"The @Xcel_360 team celebrates this achievement and the hard work behind it. We’re glad to support you, and as always, we’re open to guiding other best graduating students across faculties through the scholarship process."

FUOYE best graduating student receives 100,000 reward for academic excellence. Photo Source: Twitter/@ade_da_olapo

"A sum of ₦100,000 will be credited to your account in recognition of this achievement."

In response, the young lady, @ade_da_olapo expressed her readiness to receive the monetary gift. She wrote in the comments section:

"Thank you very much, Sir. I'll be really glad to receive guidance on obtaining a scholarship, Sir. I have contacted you via LinkedIn.

Reactions as lady bags high CGPA

@CinlAkay shared:

"After that handshake, I doubt it if a tangible thing will follow... automatic scholarship. But, 9ja is cool it's those agbero scholars in southwest need to be in a zoo... I celebrate you jere, you've done well."

@kenny_mighty17 noted:

"Congratulations 🎉.. Barakalahu fiihi

Is Prof. Adeeyo now in Fuoye?"

@seetoptendotcom said:

"Wow... Anatomy? Ẹyin na tun ya werey gan nibi ìwé😳😳🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️ barakallaahu feeh."

@officialmaleek7 shated:

"More knowledge maryam."

Read the post below:

