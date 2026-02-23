A young lady has celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan despite not fulfilling her plan to graduate with a first class

The lady shared her achievements while in school, and what she was involved in before and after her graduation

Her story triggered reactions on Facebook, as many people congratulated the linguistics graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Precious Oguh, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as she graduated from the department of Special Education.

Celebrating her academic feat on Facebook, an excited Barakat shared how she had planned on getting a first class.

A UI student shares her experience as she bags 2:1. Photo: Precious Oguh

Source: Facebook

UI graduate misses out on first class

On her Facebook page, Precious Oguh listed her achievements and gave an idea about her course.

She also shared how she missed out on first class and how she felt about seeing her second class upper result.

Her Facebook post read:

“Who am I? ‎I am Precious Nmesoma Oguh, a graduate from the Department of Special Education, University of Ibadan. I specialized in Gifted and Talented Education and minored in Communication and Languages Art.

"‎During my undergraduate studies, I took part in departmental politics, volunteering, and peer tutoring. I ran for two political positions at different times, and was elected both times. In my final year I also served as a pressman for my department.

"‎Some volunteering activities I took part in included the Down syndrome awareness program where we got to enlighten communities about the disability. I also took part in a plastic-free and environmental sustainability awareness initiative program. Again, I worked alongside a committee of qualified individuals in training junior students for their teaching practice.

‎"‎I also did host some events such as the International Day for Persons with Disabilities anchored by the MJ Foundation, a picnic for my fellowship, and a departmental debate.

"‎While doing all these, I also served as the financial secretary for the Special Education Christian Fellowship, for a session. And at my own denominational fellowship, I served as the Oyo state general secretary and Admin.

‎"I am currently a part of the board members of a foundation for children, Rejoice and Hope Foundation where I serve as the Assistant Community Outreach Leader.

‎"‎As I pursued my degree, I also aquired alongside some tech skills and certifications in niches such as virtual assistance, website design design and graphics design. I didn't graduate with a first class, but I made a second class-upper division even though that wasn't the target. Was I sad, yes I was, but I'm proud of myself because I know I worked hard while trying to make sure I succeed in other aspects of my life.

"‎In all, I am just a girl who Jesus is building to carry out His kingdom purpose here on earth, a serious lover of God, and yes I am a chosen."

A University of Ibadan student graduates with 2:1. Photo: Precious Oguh

Source: Facebook

Netizens celebrate second-class upper graduate

Oyekola Christianah Oluwaferanmi said:

"Congratulations Girlll. So proud of you."

James Moses said:

"Congratulations more awards to come."

Emiola Waliu said:

"Congratulations Precious! Well-done."

