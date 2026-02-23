A civil engineering student at Covenant University has graduated with a statement-making fashion after people once called her 'olodo'

Sharing her impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA), the fresh graduate stated that she was never the brightest in class and never won awards or got recognitions, but she decided to change that narrative

When she entered Covenant University, she made up her mind to come out as the best graduating student in her department, but she achieved great success despite not fulfilling this dream

Oluwaseyi Adeniyi, a young lady, has graduated from Covenant University with a first-class degree in civil engineering.

Celebrating her academic feat on LinkedIn, the graduate recalled how people called her 'olodo.'

"Olodo" is a Yoruba word (spoken in Nigeria and some West African countries) used to refer to a person seen as not smart, dull, or slow to learn.

According to Oluwaseyi, she was never the brightest in class, and never got awards or recognitions.

How Covenant University student changed her 'olodo' narrative

Narrating how she turned her academic narrative around and proved her naysayers wrong, Oluwaseyi, on her LinkedIn page, stated that she made up her mind to give her best and set her sights on graduating as the best student in her department.

In her first year, she had a 4.96 CGPA, but it dropped to 4.52, and in her second year, she struggled to maintain her first-class GPA.

Having failed several times, Oluwaseyi said she considered giving up but got back stronger and recorded 5.0 GPA five consecutive times.

While she did not emerge as the best graduating student in her department, Oluwaseyi expressed delight that she grew spiritually, emotionally and academically. She graduated with a 4.84 CGPA. Her LinkedIn post read:

"They once called me “ Olodo.” I was never the brightest in class. Never the one who got awards or recognition. But one day, I decided to change that narrative.

"When I got into Covenant University, I made up my mind to give my best. And I did. From sleepless nights to long hours of studying, I poured everything into my dream of becoming the Best Graduating Student in the department of Civil Engineering.

"I started strong with a 4.96 CGPA, but soon it dropped to 4.52. By the end of 200 level, I was barely holding on to a 4.5. I was at the boarder.

"I wanted to give up. I thought i couldn’t achieve my goal anymore but i didn't give up. I have failed several times but i rose up stronger this time. I got 5.0 five consecutive times.

"Even though I was sad when my name wasn't mention as the best graduating student in my department. I realized i have come a long way, this is the girl they used to call Olodo😂😂 I’ve come to realize something far greater, I have grown emotionally, spiritually and academically. Through this journey, I built resilience and adaptability, qualities I know will carry me far beyond the walls of the university.

"This is not the same girl they once called “Olodo.” She’s proof that with God, discipline, and determination, transformation is possible. I’m deeply grateful for my family, my inner circle of friends, and the Covenant University Civil Engineering Alumni Association for this medal. This is just a reminder that progress is just as beautiful as perfection."

People celebrate Covenant University graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Covenant University graduate's post below:

Pinima Woodman said:

"Congratulations dear 👏👏 Oluwaseyi Adeniyi Olodo and you cannot be in the same sentence oo."

ADEOLU OMITAYO said:

"You beat the odds, you proved them wrong, Congratulations Seyi🎉."

Abraham Daranijo said:

"Seyiii, congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾. Olodo? Can never be you😂😂, those people were jealous jare. I'm glad you loved the medal from Covenant University Civil Engineering Alumni Association. We're very proud of you all."

Wealth Ajems said:

"You did it! Your determination and resilience made the difference."

Jessica Aki said:

"Congrats, Sheyi 🔥 Whoever said that was so wrong and the evidence? You standing here shining like the star you are. More wins dear 🦅 ."

Chidera Duru said:

"Olodo ke, a whole first class girl. Congrats!!!"

