A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who sells popcorn has grabbed attention online after finishing with an impressive CGPA and winning several awards.

She explained this in a post made available on her media page via LinkedIn.

UNIPORT student graduates with high CGPA

The individual explained that she almost dropped out of school due to several challenges but never gave up.

Speaking about what she does and the several awards she won, she wrote:

"✅ A Popcorn seller is now a First Class Graduate 🎓."

"✅ Overall Best Graduating Student in the Department."

"✅ 2nd Overall Best Student in the Faculty of Science."

"✅ 2nd Overall Best Student in the University of Port Harcourt."

"I am so excited and cannot contain my joy. My dream came true."

UNIPORT student tells touching story

She went on to explain her real-life story as a source of motivation to others who find themselves in similar situations.

She continued:

"Below is my story to encourage someone that it is possible. God did this!"

"⭐ My dad passed away after my Junior Secondary Certificate exams (JSCE); my world crumbled before my eyes as it happened in my presence."

"⭐ I almost dropped out of the private school, but I was given a scholarship by the proprietress."

"⭐ Spent two years at home due to a lack of finances for tertiary education (I took on several jobs to support my family)."

"⭐ I took a leap of faith and wrote JAMB, the exam required for entry into the university."

"⭐ Got admitted and had to accept it. Then I received financial support from my aunt and church. My Year 1 fees were covered."

"⭐ I had no prior knowledge of my admitted course, but seeing young female lecturers like Josephine Zige (Nee Ukomadu) and others striving in it motivated me."

"⭐ I received the Shell Joint Venture Scholarship in 2019. It was truly a lifesaver because I almost dropped out in Year 3 if not for this. Thank you, Shell."

"⭐ I will never forget how my mother’s 𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚 (𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐤𝐞) small business supported me in the ways it could."

"⭐ I learned to bake and did it part-time, using the money to support myself."

"⭐ Offered some academic services using a borrowed laptop sometimes."

Due to challenges, she started a popcorn business in her final year to support herself.

"⭐ I prepared and sold popcorn 🍿 in the lecture halls during my final year to meet the endless financial demands of school."

"Despite everything, by God's grace and through hard work, I achieved the following academic milestones at the University of Port Harcourt, among others."

She went ahead to mention the exact CGPA she finished with from the university:

"✅ BSc in Plant Science and Biotechnology (First Class Honours CGPA: 4.88/5.00)."

"✅ Interned at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching and Demonstration Farm, gaining practical skills."

"✅ Published my thesis with the huge support of my supervisor, Dr. Peter Eremrena."

