Video as Viral Boy Who Hawks Soft Drinks Gets Fashion Model Contract, His Life Changed
- Quadri, a young Nigerian boy, moved from hawking soft drinks on the streets to becoming a fashion model after a viral video changed his life
- Content creator bayuztv supported Quadri and later connected him to Yhemo Lee, who offered him a modelling contract
- Quadri’s emotional backstory about dropping out of school during COVID-19 touched many and inspired widespread reactions online
A young Nigerian boy identified as Quadri has captured the hearts of many after his life changed from being a street hawker to a fashion model.
His story began in a viral video where content creator and philanthropist, bayuztv first saw him hawking soft drinks and water at the roadside under the hot sun and decided to converse with him.
During their discussion, Quadri disclosed that he started hawking on the street during the COVID-19 period while he was in junior secondary school. Because of financial challenges from his parents, he could not further his education and continued hawking on the streets.
"My mom did not have much money that time. That is when I started selling nose marks. When there is COVID, so since then I didn't go to school I stopped at JSS 3."
The content creator heard this and decided to take Quadri's welfare as his responsibility. bayuztv gave him some amount of money and decided to meet with his parents.
Watch the video of how bayuztv met with the hawker below:
Hawker Quadri shares his back story
After being treated nicely, Quadri introduced the content creator and philanthropist to his family.
Quadri's mother, who is a divorcee, tearfully disclosed the struggles and challenges Quadri faced while providing for the family in the little way he could.
The mother said:
"There is one day that mother hit Quadri beside him. He said he was doing all these because of me, because of everybody. He started selling nose masks during COVID. He would come home and give me money. To me and his sisters. At that age, he was very small."
Watch the tearful video of the mother speaking below:
Soft drinks Hawker becomes fashion model
Quadri's inspiring transformation was documented in a viral video. His touching story reached the ears of popular Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur, Yhemo Lee.
Yhemo Lee decided to introduce and welcome Quadri into his fashion brand, YL Collectives. Yhemo Lee decided to change Quadri's life and that of his family with a one-year contract as a model for his fashion brand, YL Collectives.
"When I watch video and I dey hear people say them dey cry, it is beyond you are doing. You are inspiring other people," Yhemo Lee said to bayuztv.
To Qadri, he said:
"We want to onboard you as our model. From here, international agents may see you to come and be doing fashion week. Things like that."
Yhemo Lee also gave him a shoe he was wearing, said to worth more than a thousand dollars.
Watch the video of Quadri meeting up with Yhemo Lee of YL Collectives below:
Hawker gets signed by company
Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young boy who went viral for how he advertised his wares while hawking caught the attention of a Nigerian company.
The security company met him at the roadside where he was hawking and picked him up like a celebrity.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng