An amputee was overjoyed as he acquired his first whip in the United States, and he celebrated his purchase on X (formerly Twitter)

According to him, he worked as a dishwasher with a broken prosthetic for six months, but is delighted that his hard work finally paid off

Social media users have reacted to pictures of the man's car, with many sending him encouraging messages and giving the car good reviews

An amputee, with the X handle @jaylegone, has celebrated buying his first car in the United States.

The new car owner shared pictures of his new whip on X, and it blew up on the social media platform, amassing 398k views, 13k likes and more than 500 comments.

Amputee says he worked as dishwasher

According to the amputee, he went from working in the heat in Dallas to moving to New York. He also revealed that he worked as a dishwasher on a broken prosthetic for six months, describing that period as one of his hardest grinds.

He expressed delight that his hard work paid off. His tweet read:

"First car from working in the heat in Dallas before I moved back to NY, to dishwashing at Chilis on a broken prosthetic for 6 months, one of my hardest grinds paid off."

In the comment section, he pointed out that it was his father who helped pick the car.

"My dad helped me pick it out. He used to be a mechanic before he got sick..."

People celebrate amputee's new car

@JxstMugen said:

"First off congrats king, Proud of you my boy. Secondly, That thing will probably outlive you if taken care of ngl. This whole era of vehicles are insanely reliable and cheap. Japan was in their bag in the early 90s and 00s."

@sosaajae_ said:

"Corinthians 5:7 - for we walk by faith, not by sight.

"Have faith in the Lord so he can dwell in you. Congratulations bro, working on getting my first car as well. Blessings."

@ThatGuyNamedTre said:

"Good looking car and will last you for years if maintained right. Save up some more money and replace radio with a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and you’re living the dream."

@2dayinghistory said:

"This is what real grind looks like. From pain to progress. Congratulations, you earned this!"

@magic33number said:

"What the heck there’s actually a non-Tesla car post in my feed? Nice job man."

@xLogicxl said:

"I got a Camry 44k miles and I bought it at 28k I believe 00 v6 Cars last forever with the right maintenance Good choice fr that’s peak Toyota.

"I’ve seen my exact color/model two times last month and it’s 26 years old just goes to show you the longevity is there."

@kaleb20665684 said:

"Lemme tell u dawg as a previous owner, this baby gon take u everywhere, as long u treat it well that shi't will last u, believe it or not this was my mom's first car and then it became mine.

"(Ps get tints)."

