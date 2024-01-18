A young boy who went viral for how he advertised his wares while hawking has caught the attention of a Nigerian company

The security company met him at the roadside where he was hawking and picked him up like a celebrity

A video showing how he was picked up and taken on shopping has surfaced on social media and melted hearts

Luck has smiled on a young Nigerian hawker as a security company has taken an interest in him.

The security company accosted the Aba boy on the road while he hawked his wares and carried him in their whip with security details.

The boy caught the attention of Nigerians owing to his fine English and marketing prowess. Photo Credit: @extraordinary_executive, Facebook/Innocent Tino

A video which captured the lovely moment showed how he was taken to a boutique for shopping.

The company bought him new clothes and footwear. In an update on the boy's situation, Facebook influencer, Innocent Tino, remarked that he just signed his first deal with the company.

of the lad signing a contract at the security company's office and posing with the signed document.

Details on the contract could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the hawker's luck

Speechless said:

"God’s grace is sufficient. When your time is right. He will surely come through for you in all ways…"

Brondelle said:

"This is the reason God said that the thoughts He has for us is not evil, kai this is just the beginning on your blessings."

TONYRICH said:

"Just try to be the best for whatever you're doing one day God will remember you like this."

ubongukpong530 said:

"Your star has begun to shine may the lord protect you from people who don't like good things."

Amaka Boss said:

"Like why am I shedding tears forget God can uplift you anywhere no matter the circumstances."

Nnadozie faith said:

"Dear God, I'm tapping into this, let your grace find me."

Real_Govenor1 said:

"The whole of Africa, the country with a soft heart when it comes to support I give Nigeria 102% though am a Ghanaian."

Crayfish hawker stuns people with fine English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a crayfish hawker had amazed people with how he advertised his wares in good English.

A lady, @iamcocobutter, who shared the video on TikTok remarked that the boy's accent killed her.

She excitedly tagged him as the best salesperson in town. In the video, the lady appeared to be in a salon when the hawker came in to make sales. When she asked him what he sold, the lad confidently replied:

"Extraordinary executive crayfish good for your ofe nsala, rice and everything you eat. N100 N100 very cheap. From Canada to Aba."

