A University of Ibadan (UI) dropout has recounted how he abandoned his master's program at the institution three weeks before exams because he could not afford his tuition

The man, who is now a first-class graduate from Babcock University, shared how he saved money years later and returned to school, not UI

He pointed out that his focus is not just on his returning to school, but on the grade point average (GPA) he had at Babcock University

A man, Oluwa Toye, has celebrated graduating with a first-class degree from Babcock University years after he quit his master's program at the University of Ibadan (UI) three weeks to his examinations.

In a Facebook post in which he shared his picture with loved ones and his GPA, Toye said that he picked the UI postgraduate form online, sat for the exams, passed and rented an apartment at Farayola, while also having a roommate.

However, Toye could not afford the tuition of about N123k, which informed his decision to abandon his studies at the university. Toye, who taught phonics in several schools at the time, said his income could not foot his tuition.

"...I obtained the PG form online for UI, did the exams, and passed. I rented an apartment at Farayola and had a roommate.

"We resumed school, did Matriculation and fast-forward to about three weeks to examinations, I dropped out of school. Yes! I also became a dropout! I couldn’t pay my tuition of about ₦123,000 at the time. Even if I combined everything my schools were paying me, it still wouldn’t cover the fees. That was when I knew I had to stop the waka-waka and truly strategize.

"I stopped teaching phonics in all those schools. My rent expired. We couldn’t renew it. I knew it was time to leave Ibadan..." his Facebook post read in part.

How Toye returned to school

Toye narrated how he left Oyo after quitting UI to settle in Uyo. It was there he found his feet with the help of friends, saved up and decided to apply for admission at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

He got in and completed his studies with flying colours, bagging a first-class degree with a GPA of 4.91.

"...I knew I was going to return to school. I saved up. This time, I didn't go back to UI rather I chose Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

"Everyone (I mean everyone) who knew the backstory called me DELUSIONAL.

“BU will cost you nothing less than ₦2 million. How will you cope?”

"I’m glad to announce that I moved to Babcock University from Lagos in September 2023 and graduated in July 2025 with a 4.91 GPA.

"The testimony here wasn't about even going back but about the GPA.

"Yes, life has thrown you lemons but what are you going to do about it?" he wrote on Facebook.

People celebrate Babcock University graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

Horlardunny Heritage said:

"This is so inspiring!

"Congratulations. Greater success ahead."

Toplad Arewajesu said:

"Congratulations dear always proud of you. More wins for you in Jesus' name."

Sofela Mercy said:

"Man like Peter So happy this turned out well. Congratulations to you Greater feats to come."

Prince Tays Dabs said:

"Oral Peter!!!! You dropped out of our class bcos of Tuition fee ke? I thought you saw a greener pasture and opted for it. We were just bonding when you left. Truly, only the heart knows what a man is going through. You smiled, still came online to tutor people and yet nobody knew what you were going through.

"It would have been sadder for me if the story didn't end the way you gave us now, but I'm super happy for you that you turned your lemon to lemonade."

Seun Oweghoro Ajagbe said:

"Congratulations Toye.

"Greater heights in Jesus name.

"Keep flying."

