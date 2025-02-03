A Nigerian man got people talking after he opened up about his academic struggles and his dream of studying medicine

The man, now a farmer, shared how he attended four universities before graduating in biochemistry

As he shared his reasons for dropping out of 3 schools, many netizens reacted, sparking debate on social media

A Nigerian farmer, Samson Ogbole, opened up about his academic struggles about how he attended four universities.

He dropped out of three universities and had a dream of studying Medicine but ended up graduating in biochemistry.

In an X post by @Samsonprolific, the man shared how he eventually became a farmer.

Man drops out of three universities

The man revealed that he dropped out of three universities, namely Lagos State University (LASU), Madonna University and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTHECH).

He said:

“I got my first admission at 17/18 years to LASU (Anthony campus) for comp. Sc. I dropped out cos I wanted medicine. I did not get admission until I was 20 years old to study medicine in Madona. I did 5 years and no accreditation, and I dropped out.

“I went to LAUTECH at 25 to start Yr 2, Anatomy. At the end of the session, I found out my admission was not legit, I was offered to repeat by the school, but I was so pained that I dropped out.”

Man who attended four universities becomes farmer

Samson’s fourth university, Igbinedion University, Okada (IOU) was where he eventually graduated from, after switching to biochemistry from medicine.

His words:

“I went to IUO at 26 to restart from Yr. 1, got admission to study medicine and surgery, but graduated as a biochemist at almost 30, and started NYSC at almost 30 years of age. Today, I am a proud farmer. I'm 43 now, and the story got better!

“Don't give up. Give yourself time! Where you are is a phase, not a destination.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail farmer’s academic journey

@olatejuvalor said:

"Back then in LAUTECH, during dissection, Samson dissected without hand gloves. Some of us were pained not to see him in 300L. Good to hear from you man."

@ojojo26 said:

"Moral lessons. You should have accepted the Computer Science as first degree."

@selebanti said:

"Remember you so well from Madonna PSA B room 3 izu guy dat year…"

@aduola_michael said:

"You should have studied agricultural science rather than wasting over twelve years of your time doing what you never wanted."

@ebeh_benjamin said:

"I hope you will like it if your child replicate it to you? I only pitied your parents for spending that much."

UNILAG best-graduating student wanted to study Medicine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos, Samuel Badekale, opened up about how he wanted to study Medicine.

Badekale, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in Cell Biology and Genetics, also shared how the University of Ibadan rejected him.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, Samuel gave details about his admission struggle, experience in school, what sets him apart, and his future goals.

