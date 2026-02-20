A man who abandoned his academic pursuits at the Delta State University (DELSU) and Ambrose Alli University (AAU) has shown off his achievements

Sharing his throwback and current pictures, the man narrated how he went from struggling as an undergraduate to owning whips

He sent a message to his haters and appreciated God for his blessings years after dropping out of DELSU and AAU, where he was studying law

A TikTok user, known as Big Prax, has silenced his haters by displaying his achievements years after dropping out of DELSU and AAU.

He started his story on TikTok by sharing his old pictures, noting that he was a student at DELSU in 2021, until something happened, which made him quit.

"2021 in DELSU.

"Dem yenk me.

"I dropped out," he wrote on TikTok.

DELSU and AAU dropout's grass-grace story

Prax said that he taught at a popular Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) lesson centre in Sapele, Delta, after leaving DELSU, just to make ends meet.

In 2022, he got into AAU, where he was studying law, until he abandoned his studies again. He didn't share what made him quit.

"2022 in Ambrose Alli University studying law.

"Dem yenk me again.

"Had to drop out."

Prax recounted how his haters kept monitoring his life until he acquired his first car.

"Got my first car a month after.

"Dem no believe.

"Dem say na fake life.

"Dem come my status come confirm.

"Dem make calls to confirm if truly na me buy the car. Lol."

Four months later, Prax said he got his second car.

"Got the second one four months after."

Prax did not, however, disclose what he does for a living, but his story warmed people's hearts.

Man's story elicits reactions on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

CHI said:

"U mean u were my coursemate? Coz I entered Ambrose Ali in 2022 and studying law too. Congratulations."

SUCCESSFUL said:

"God is sending me a message that dropping out of sch because of no sch fees is not the end of the world for me🥹 wrote JAMB twice finally entered the sch last year and I was so happy for me. But this year I struggled financially I couldn't even pay for my sch fees, no other option than to drop out of sch.next year we continue I know God is a good God fr."

moireé🐆 said:

"[Expletive]…now i remember…congratulations Prax❤️more wins."

Thelmagurl💕 said:

"The fact that everyone is confirming it in the comments makes me more happy for you."

@Mas_kie said:

"I remember you 😩 through Tony you came to do hype man in our hostel for fresher party."

Steph🦋🌸💫 said:

"Glory belongs to God 🙏 congratulations 🎉 do you still finish school?"

