A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) got many people talking on social media after sharing his result

The individual mentioned the course he studied at the prestigious Nigerian university and what he scored in his first Post-UTME exam

Despite his low score in the Post-UTME, he mentioned the grade he graduated with in a viral post

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Bolaji Olatinwo, who had a total score of 36 out of 100 in his Post-UTME exam, has gone viral online after he shared what he graduated with.

The individual, @olasb24, took to his page to speak about his academic achievement after a viral post encouraged individuals to brag about their academic accomplishments.

UI graduate goes viral

@olasb24, who studied B.Agric (Animal Science) at the University of Ibadan, quoted the post and mentioned what he scored when he sat for the Post-UTME exam at the university several years back.

Bolaji Olatinwo wrote:

"I scored 36 out of 100 in my first Post-UTME at UI."

After sharing that, he mentioned what he graduated with from the university.

He continued:

"Today, as UI released my final year results, I graduated with First Class Honours."

What he mentioned that he graduated with from the university, despite having a score of 36 out of 100 in the Post-UTME exam, impressed many people who took to the comment section to celebrate with him.

Reactions as man bags first class

@oluwatomiiwa added:

"As someone who got less than 50 (47) in my first before entering with DE This is super commendable. Congratulations."

@JayJosh18 noted:

"My president, update this bio 😂Congratulations BJ."

@Kennywright0 said:

"Wow, that's amazing. How did you transform your self? I admire your courage and tenacity. You didn't give up. You are going places my brother ❤️. You are loved."

@Sawdixk added:

"I scored 58 in my post utme. I wasn't admitted to Elect. I later entered IPE with DE."

@DaBlunts_ noted:

"I remember the times when Ui post utme was oral exams. I think my set was the last to do that."

@L_u_m_i_n_a

·Congratulations 🎉If it is from UI, it is of best quality."

@_Ola_sun_kanmi said:

"Wow, that's impressive 🥺Congratulations."

@Big__Surge added:

"My own 001, Congratulations sir 🙌 Your story is a lesson to me. You taught me a whole lot of valuable lessons even while learning yours. THANK YOU! "

@BalogunSaad wrote:

"Congratulations Bolaji, it’s been a long time coming comrade."

