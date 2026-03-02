A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he graduated with a second-class upper degree from his department, despite starting with a GPA of 2.65

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, James Oluwadamilare Ajayi, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited James shared that he bagged a second-class upper degree in agricultural and environmental engineering from UI.

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Started with 2.65 GPA Bags Second-class Upper

Source: Twitter

Man bags second-class upper from UI

Identified as @__iamsemaj_ on X, the young man gave a breakdown of his grades in each level of his education.

He revealed that though his first grade point average (GPA) was 2.65, he ended with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.16.

He wrote on his X page:

"I didn’t always start strong.100L - 2.65/4.0, 200L - 2.83/4.0, 300L - 3.35/4.0, 400L 3.56/4.0, 500L 3.62/4.0. Overall CGPA 3.16/4.0.

"The secret of a balanced academic life is honestly “cultivating your own recipe for success” Even with politics, you can do very well!

In his earlier tweet, he had revealed that he was the erstwhile president of his faculty students' association, Technology and Engineering Student Association (TESA).

He wrote:

"Reintroducing: James Oluwadamilare, Ajayi [GMNSE] http://B.Sc (Second Class Honours, Upper Division), Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, University of Ibadan. Immediate Past President, TESA UI."

"Under my administration, we: - Developed the first TESA website - Organized the first Finalist week - Organized the first Faculty secondary school outreach - Organized the first Industrial Visit - Won the Inter Faculty Football competition.

" Renovated TESA Secretariat - Repainted the TLT Retaining wall - Won the Faculty of the year award - Secured Internships from companies for students - Advocated for the removal of an anomaly fee from our fees through dialogue with the management and it was removed and refunded for those who had paid - Got sponsored hugely to purchase full sporting kits for the male and female football team (Boots, Jerseys, shin guards, Hoses, Balls, Trophy, First Aid box, and lots more) - and lots more."

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

@ireola1707 said:

i don see motivation

@dele_rado said:

see motivation oluwa. God is my strength

@Sport_Lady32 said:

You've lifted my hope like this

@flakes_H said:

Mad comeback for that 300 level

@Itz_Chuksz said:

Congratulations bro!

University of Ibadan Engineering Student Who Started with 2.65 GPA Bags Second-class Upper

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng