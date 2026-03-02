A young graduate of Benson Idahosa University got many people talking after displaying his CGPA

The individual mentioned that he had written JAMB twice and failed both times, and shared how it made him feel

The individual also spoke about his education and his achievements in the university in the viral post

A graduate of Benson Idahosa University who failed JAMB two times has proudly displayed the CGPA he finished with at the university, and a photo of his result went viral.

Boluwatife Oluwasegun explained in his post that when he saw his UTME result, it was a disaster because he failed the exam.

Graduate of Benson Idahosa University who failed JAMB twice bags first-class.

Graduate of Benson Idahosa University displays CGPA

He went on to mention the specific year he wrote the examination.

However, the effect of his performance in the UTME made him place more focus on his education as he went ahead to make a name for himself in the university by graduating with a first-class degree.

Speaking about his JAMB result, he said:

"How I went from failing JAMB to two (2) First Class degrees!"

"I took the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Exam (JAMB) in 2016. My result was a disaster. I failed."

"It felt like a major setback, but it became a turning point."

"That failure fueled a decision: Never Again!"

"I became intentional, set clear goals, and followed through with discipline."

Graduate of Benson Idahosa University goes viral after sharing CGPA.

Despite the setbacks he faced during his UTME, he revealed that he achieved a very high CGPA at the university and mentioned his score.

He continued:

"This mindset carried me through university, where I graduated in the top 13% of my class with a First Class (4.91 CGPA) from Benson Idahosa University."

"Then came Law School-a different kind of challenge. The pressure was relentless, the doubts louder, and the fear more real."

"I had to pivot, rethink my approach, and lean on my peers. Forming a study group with the same goal became a game-changer."

"There were moments of exhaustion, moments when the weight of expectations felt too heavy. Relentlessly, I kept going."

"On results day, I checked the Law School portal and saw that I made a First Class — 1 out of over 250 in the whole country!"

"Today, as I build my career at Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners, I reflect on the journey with gratitude. The lessons, the struggles, the growth - it all shaped me."

Graduate of Benson Idahosa University shares achievements

He went on to share some strategies he adopted that helped him improve his academic performance.

He added:

"The key strategies I have learned and adopted are:"

"• Setbacks are not the end; they are redirections."

"• Discipline and adaptability will take you further than motivation ever will."

"• The right people around you can make all the difference."

"It’s been an interesting journey so far, and it’s only just beginning. ✨"

