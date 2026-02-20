A Nigerian Christian woman observed the first day of Ramadan fasting with her Muslim friends and documented the experience on TikTok

A Nigerian Christian woman has sparked reactions online after sharing her experience of observing the first day of Ramadan fasting alongside her Muslim friends.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @temmylanre, documented her day in a video.

With her video, she decided to offer the viewers a glimpse into her attempt to participate in the Islamic fast while maintaining her supposed Christian faith.

In the voiceover, she disclosed that her Muslim roommate woke her at about 5:00 a.m. for the pre-dawn meal (Suhoor). She admitted that eating so early in the morning was difficult for her.

“I never knew eating early was this hard until this morning. I was struggling,” she said.

Christian woman observes Ramadan fasting

After the meal, she spent time on personal devotion, reading Psalm 136 from the Bible and praying before returning to sleep briefly.

She later prepared for her Community Development Service (CDS), an activity required of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

During the day, she humorously recounted resisting temptation when someone offered her sweets, forcing her to decline because she was still fasting.

Upon getting back home, she spent more time reading her Bible before eventually breaking her fast in the evening, around 7:35 p.m.

Reflecting on the experience, she noted that fasting, whether from a Christian angle or from that of a Muslim, is not easy to do.

She prayed for everyone observing the fast, asking that both God and Allah answer their prayers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Christian lady observing Ramadan fasting

Legit.ng had collected netizens' reactions to the trending video. Some of the comments are below.

_heisspencer commented:

"The punishment gangan is waking up to eat by that time. I tried it in 2022."

Gift Chioma wrote:

"Na only hunger go make person sleep countless time."

lenol_simply_stylish said:

"May Allah make it easy for you, answer all your prayers and grant you your heart desire."

theolafaith stated:

"Se Tori content le yin Se gba we."

bigbilllss wrote:

"May God accept it as an act of worship."

PECULIAR questioned:

"Sorry to ask oo but is it that you waited for them to call prayers before you broke your fast?? and you were reading your bible in between."

Gladys_choms wrote:

"You can't serve two masters at the same time sis."

mcyluv commented:

"I am sorry if I sound rude, but Yoruba are very confused when it come to religion. Here in kano Hausas will say fasting without sallah u are wasting ur time."

In a related story, a new Muslim convert shared his first experience attending Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan at a mosque.

Events happening first day of Ramadan

Legit.ng had earlier reported that nine Muslims were arrested by Kano’s Islamic police, Hisbah, for eating publicly on the first day of Ramadan.

Kano enforces Sharia law, and Hisbah officers patrol public spaces to ensure Muslims observe fasting rules.

Authorities said the detainees would be educated on the importance of fasting, while experts also noted that Muslims with health conditions like diabetes should seek medical advice before fasting.

