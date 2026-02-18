A new Muslim convert shared his first experience attending Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan at a mosque

He described feeling overwhelmed by the large congregation and the strong sense of unity and spirituality

The experience inspired the Muslim convert to deepen his Islamic faith and learn more about Arabic and the Qur’an

A new Muslim convert has shared his experience participating in Ramadan activities for the first time.

He described the spiritual atmosphere and sense of community as overwhelming and uplifting.

A new Muslim convert shares his experience while partaking in his first Ramadan month. Photo credit: RRI

Source: Twitter

In an interview shared on TikTok, the convert spoke about attending Taraweeh prayers at the Islamic Society of Baltimore, USA, and seeing a large gathering of worshippers.

“This is my first time at Taraweeh. I’m glad I showed up early because there are a ton of people here. I’ve never seen this many people at the masjid before,” he said.

New Muslim convert shares Ramadan experience

When asked whether the month of Ramadan felt different from other times of the year, he described a strong emotional and spiritual connection.

He said walking toward the mosque while seeing the moon above the illuminated building gave him a “bright and euphoric feeling.”

“It’s really wonderful to see such an enormous community,” he added.

Islamic convert shares first Taraweeh experience

The Islamic convert explained that while the prayers were meaningful, he did not complete the full 20 rak’ahs traditionally performed in Taraweeh.

“It wasn’t as long as I expected, but I didn’t stay for 20. Insha’Allah, I’ll make it to 20 by the end of Ramadan,” he said.

He noted that standing for the prayers was manageable and expressed determination to gradually build endurance.

A new Muslim convert shares his experience of his first Ramadan participation: Photo credit: @isbalrahmah/TikTok, Constantine Johnny/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The experience also inspired him to deepen his understanding of Islam.

He said hearing recitations during the prayers encouraged him to learn Arabic and study the Qur’an more closely.

In his words:

“Seeing the different names of Allah made me want to take more time to study the language and understand it better."

The new convert also expressed excitement about returning to the mosque. He said this while describing Ramadan as a unique period of unity and spiritual growth.

He said:

"I'll be right back. It's a different sense of community, and it was something I was really looking forward to in Ramadan. I really, really enjoyed it. I'm very excited to come back for the next one."

Watch the video of the interview with the Muslim convert below:

Reactions to Muslim convert's Ramadan experience

The video has resonated with many viewers, with Muslims praising the sense of belonging associated with Ramadan. Some of the comments are below.

Aamina commented:

"May Allah guide all of our loved ones to Islam. Ameen"

Khan said:

"Bro Congratulations for choosing true path to heaven."

Bang Madi said:

"Ramadhan Mubarak to my muslim homies around the world."

Non-Muslim man partakes in Ramadan fast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a non-Muslim man has promised to take part in Muslim fasting despite being of a different religion.

He gave an interesting reason in his post, which went viral on social media shortly after he made the statement.

Many individuals quickly reacted to his post to educate him on what he needs to know and do during Ramadan fasting.

Source: Legit.ng