Nine Muslims were arrested in Kano by the Islamic police for eating during the first day of Ramadan fasting

Hisbah officers said the detainees would be taught the importance of fasting, prayer, and Quran study before release

Kano State continues to enforce Sharia law alongside secular law, monitoring public spaces during Ramadan to ensure compliance

Nine Muslims were arrested by the Islamic police, also known as Hisbah, in Kano state for eating during the first day of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The detainees, seven men and two women, were reportedly unaware that Ramadan had begun.

Hisbah officers patrol Kano streets to enforce Ramadan fasting rules.

Kano state operates Sharia law alongside secular legislation, and Hisbah officers monitor public spaces to ensure Muslims adhere to fasting hours.

Cafes, restaurants, and markets are routinely checked, although some establishments remain open in areas with higher Christian populations.

Enforcement of Ramadan rules in Kano

Hisbah deputy commander general Mujahid Aminudeen told the BBC that the arrested individuals would be taught the significance of fasting, how to pray, read the Quran, and become better Muslims.

He said:

“We have arrested them and they are with us where we are going to be teaching them the importance of fasting, how to pray, read the Quran and become better Muslims.”

It is unclear when the detainees will be released. In past cases, the Hisbah has contacted families to monitor fasting compliance for the remainder of the month.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one key pillars of Islam.

Kano enforces Sharia law

Sharia law was introduced over 20 years ago in 12 northern Nigerian states with majority Muslim populations.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of Islam’s Five Pillars, requiring Muslims to abstain from food from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

This year, fasting in Nigeria began on Wednesday, 18 February, and is expected to end on either 21 or 22 March.

