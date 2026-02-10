A Nigerian woman, shared her frustration after being barred from NYSC service due to her age despite graduating with a First Class

She said turning 30 made her ineligible for the scheme, limiting access to graduate roles that still require NYSC certificate

Her post sparked debate online, with many Nigerians offering advice, encouragement, and job leads in response

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to express her frustration after discovering that her age has prevented her from participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, despite her perfect grade in the university.

The lady, identified as Lase, shared her concerns on X (formerly Twitter), where she lamented what she described as an unfair system that had limited her.

A first class graduate who could not go for NYSC because of her age cries out. Photo credit: NYSC camp

Source: Getty Images

According to her, she graduated with a First Class Honours from a tertiary institution, but she had been unable to serve because of age restrictions.

First class graduate restricted from NYSC

She explained that because she is 30 years old, she is no longer eligible to participate in the NYSC programme, a requirement many employers in Nigeria still insist on for graduate-level roles.

She added that her inability to serve has prevented her from accessing job opportunities she believes are suitable for her academic qualifications.

A graduate who bagged First Class Honours explains why she cannot go for her NYSC service. Photo credit: Lase. Image source: X, NYSC

Source: UGC

Her X tweet read:

"I graduated with a 1st class, a grade that took a lot of dedication and sweat to obtain but because I'm 30, and can't go for the NYSC scheme, I'm somehow 'barred' from roles worthy of my 1st class grade. Whoever designed this system, I need you to know it is profoundly unjust."

Her post has since generated widespread reactions online. She also revealed in the comments saying:

"My name is Lase, a graduate of Communications with interest in Corporate Comms, Brand Comms, PR, Customer Engagement, Executive Assistance, Human Relations. Please put me on, I need a job. I'm smart, adaptable and I can learn on the job. Could be remote or hybrid. Thank you!!"

Reactions to 30-year-old first-class graduate's outcry

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who saw her post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@SegunOladejo_ commented:

"Congratulations on your first class. Then apply for an exemption letter immediately. Why disturbing yourself over a scheme that can deploy you to an Islamic terrorist zone?"

@Giwa67302726 wrote:

"Congratulations my dear. Kindly note it's not profoundly unjust but it's a requirement you didn't met."

@columbsil said:

"You don't even need to waste that one year that you don't have. Please get a certificate of exemption and start working immediately. God bless."

@TaofeekOgunperi stated:

"You are an outlier; don't fit yourself into the rules of common people. Win, as you have always done. Apply to jobs designed for people younger than you are, if you must— never self-reject! You're the system!"

In a related story, a corps member shared four key lessons she learned after leaving the 21-day NYSC orientation camp, stressing what should be done.

Graduate spends over 2 years in NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man completed NYSC after two years of delays and his experience in a trending social media post.

He was first mobilised three years ago but paused service the following year and restarted in January 2025.

His story sparked reactions online, with many praising his determination and joking about his extended service.

Source: Legit.ng