A young Nigerian man has entered the history books at the University of Ibadan law faculty, as he graduated with flying colours

Celebrating his graduation on X (formerly Twitter), the law graduate disclosed that he sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times

The graduate, who began building software in his second year, prides himself as a mobile engineer who writes codes and solves bugs

Jesutoni Aderibigbe, a young man, has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan (UI).

The fresh graduate, of the class of 2025, celebrated his academic feat on X (formerly Twitter), displaying a booklet where he was listed among other first-class law students in his graduating set.

UI law graduate shares his academic story

In a viral tweet on X, Jesutoni disclosed that he sat for the UTME thrice and began building software in his second year at the university.

In his words:

"I finished from @ui_law_ with a First Class.

"Got into CLA in 100 level and wrote JAMB again the third time to resume at IfeLaw. Got IfeLaw and resumed after my first year in UI. Transferred back to UI and had my perfect CGPA Session.

"Started building software in 200 level."

Jesutoni identified the exemplary individuals who stood out to him and served as sources of inspiration in his quest for academic excellence while also being a techie.

"I eventually became the Campus Organizer for @gdg_ui in 400 level while having almost all As in my grades.

"I watched the examples of @monnarene, and @dammy_alimi, on how they did big stuff as students and still finished with a first class. I decided to replicate."

Netizens celebrate UI law graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan law graduate's tweet below:

@tobe_duru said:

"That's the journey of a real hustler."

@graceyyy_o said:

"Congratulations Toniii. You’re so impressive!"

@OladosuOluwade1 said:

"Congratulations, your story remind me that i can till follow my dream."

@OlugbueD said:

"But I am curious what made you leave ifelaw."

@cryptohomie_ said:

"Congratulations my bro.

"Cracked dev and a cracked Lawyer soon."

@01anr3 said:

"Congratulations; unrelated: your parents love Jesus so much."

@retvrdioo said:

"Congratulations mate, I remember you in 200 level, Oba’s roommate."

@ui_law_ said:

"Well done, @ToniAderibigbe! Being part of LLB ’25 is no small achievement. Wishing you all the best as you move forward!"

