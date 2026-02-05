A Nigerian lady celebrated after graduating with First Class Honours in Chemical Engineering from University of Lagos (UNILAG)

She shared that her convocation took place just two days after her birthday, making the milestone even more special

Her inspiring post went viral, with many Nigerians praising her resilience and calling her story motivational for students

A Nigerian lady has shared an inspiring testimony after graduating with a First Class degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), despite completing her programme two years later than expected.

The graduate, identified as Ologundudu Oluwatimilehin Mariam, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate her academic achievement, describing her journey as proof that delay does not mean denial.

UNILAG student gradautes from Chemical Engineering

According to her, she studied Chemical Engineering, a five-year course, but eventually graduated two years after the programme was meant to end. Despite the delay, she said she emerged with a First Class Honours degree.

Ologundudu revealed that her convocation ceremony took place just two days after her birthday, which was on January 18, 2026. She described the timing as special and symbolic, connecting both milestones as part of her personal testimony.

Sharing photos of herself in her convocation gown alongside an image of her academic result, she wrote:

"Unilag was late by two whole years, pardon this first-class girly for being two days late to the party.

BSc Chemical Engineering in the bag from the University of Lagos."

Her post quickly gained attention online, with many Nigerians congratulating her and applauding her resilience. Others described her achievement as motivating, especially for students who have experienced academic delays due to strikes, carryovers, or other challenges.

Reactions to UNILAG graduate with first class

@Propellerlaw said:

"Congratulations Timi. My friend and colleague is your birthday mate."

@Olans_Global commented:

"Congrats dear. Wish you success in all your endeavors. So you've left control, transport and separation for us."

@Official_OBellz wrote:

"If beauty and brains was a person."

@Zeal_Ninja commented:

"Howwww. Jeez you are beyond being a genius. Congrat mama."

@iamOluwatosin10 stated:

"I want to be like you when I grow up, mama."

@RiriMercy stated:

"Congratulations. You resemble Adesua Wellington small."

