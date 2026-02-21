A University of Ibadan (UI) student has completed her law studies at the prestigious institution, finishing with a first-class degree

The fresh graduate disclosed that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice and was even denied admission the first time with a score of 291

While noting that studying law at UI was intense and stretched her, she said she maintained a first-class grade at every level

Fatihat Abdul Azeez, a University of Ibadan fresh graduate, has celebrated bagging a first-class law degree.

Fatihat shared her graduation photoshoot on Facebook as she reflected on her academic journey.

UI graduate wrote UTME twice

Fatihat, in a Facebook post, revealed that she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice and was even denied admission the first time, despite having a score of 291.

She recounted how she transferred to law in her second year at the university, noting that studying law at UI was intense.

Fatihat, a fashion designer and beauty consultant, added that the law studies stretched and tested her, but she was determined and maintained a first-class grade point average (GPA) at every level.

On what studying law taught her, Fatihat pointed out that she learnt resilience, discipline and how to thrive under pressure.

In her words:

"Wrote JAMB twice.

"Got denied admission the first time.(Despite scoring 291).

"Gained admission into CLA in 100 Level.

"Transferred to Law in 200 Level and had to combine 100 & 200 Level Law courses at once.

"It was intense. It stretched me. It tested me.

"But I maintained a First Class at every level.( Alhamdulilahi).

"Law didn’t just give me a degree.

"It taught me resilience, discipline, and how to thrive under pressure.

"Alhamdulillahi, it was all worth it.

"F. O. Abdulazeez.

"LL.B (Hons), First Class.

"University of Ibadan."

UI first-class graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Akinola Asimiyu Gbolagade said:

"Fatihat A Azeez,congratulations on your achievement, more glory more success,Allahunmo Baarik."

Aisha Akinpeju said:

"Hearty Congratulations to you and your family, my darling.

"Barakallah Feeh."

Iyanuoluwa Deborah said:

"Congratulations on your achievement, greater height in Allah name."

Sulaimon Yemi said:

"Congratulations dear muslimah. Barakahllahufikum. Allah SWT will be with you in law school."

Kafilat Akinpelu Kilaso said:

"Baraakah Llah fee. May Allah bless it for Fi Dunya wa Ahkirah. More wins and outstanding achievements bi iznilLah."

Mujeeb Adegbenro said:

"Congratulations, Fathia!

"I’m glad to have witnessed your journey from CLA to Law. I still remember our walks from Indy Hall to UI Mosque, talking about our academic plans. You're such a determined, dedicated, and visionary young lady. Your First Class doesn't come as a surprise, you've communicated it long before now. I'm proud you made it!

"Congratulations again! Barakallahu fihi."

