A Nigerian man has said his German residence permit application was rejected over an alleged fake contract

He claimed a travel agent he had contacted provided the false document despite assuring him it was legitimate

The said setback ruined his Germany relocation plans, prompting him to vow legal action and file an appeal

A Nigerian man has shared his painful experience online after discovering that an alleged fake accommodation contract from a travel agent ruined his plans to relocate abroad.

The man, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as @Prezain_LJ, said he received a rejection letter from the German Embassy regarding his residence permit application.

A Nigerian man shares the story of how a fake agent spoiled his plans to relocate to Germany. Photo credit: travelgist/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the rejection was linked to an accommodation contract he submitted as part of his application.

Man shares encounter with 'fake' travel agent

He claimed the travel agent he paid to secure the housing document provided a fake contract despite repeated assurances that it was legitimate.

“It turns out the person I paid for an accommodation contract gave me a completely fake one, even though I asked her repeatedly,” he wrote.

The man expressed frustration over the money and effort he said he lost due to the incident.

He described the situation as a missed opportunity caused by greed and deception.

A Nigerian man shares how his German residence permit application was rejected. Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He added:

“I wasted money and effort, and her greed has cost me a valuable opportunity."

He also vowed to pursue accountability while exploring legal options. Despite the setback, he revealed that he plans to appeal the embassy’s decision.

"Unless I die, I will make sure to hold this person accountable no matter what it takes. In the meantime, I am going to appeal," he said.

Speaking further about his application process, he said:

"I did my application myself; I didn’t use a travel agent.

When submitting your residence permit application, you are required to provide documents such as a completed application form, passport photos, travel passport, health insurance, proof of funds, police clearance certificate, accommodation contract, etc, depending on the country.

Since you are not in Germany, you usually get someone there to help you find accommodation, secure it, and then pay for it. That person will send you the accommodation contract as a PDF, which you print and sign. You submit it along with your other documents when you go to the Embassy."

See his post below:

Reactions to man's ruined relocation plans

His story has sparked online discussions about the risks of relocation (“japa”) processes. Some of the comments are below.

@royaltylight wrote:

"I used immigration lawyer for everything. They talk to everyone incase you lie you get sued."

@lifeinsolace commented:

"You should get a good immigration lawyer for the appeal."

@I_am_Eazi commented:

"Same thing happened to me last year December and I still haven’t recovered from it."

@nwaegbe_nkem said:

"Please ensure that person is punished and good luck with your appeal."

In a related story, a Nigerian man sparked debate after comparing the attitudes of Nigerians living in Australia with those in other countries away from home.

Nigerian policeman quits job to relocate abroad

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a former police officer shared how he quit the force after 12 years and relocated to the UK to work as a care worker.

He revealed that despite earning about £1,800 monthly after tax, high rent and bills forced him to take a second job.

Source: Legit.ng