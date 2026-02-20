A Nigerian man in Spain was reportedly deported after turning in a lost wallet containing a huge sum of money to the police

Police allegedly detained him after discovering he had no valid identification documents during the reporting process

The incident, shared on TikTok, sparked mixed reactions online, with many expressing shock over the outcome

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after sharing a story about an alleged deportation of a fellow Nigerian in Spain following an act of honesty.

The TikTok user, identified as @tezax1, narrated the incident in a video, claiming the man was deported after turning in a lost wallet to the police.

According to him, the Nigerian man reportedly found a wallet on the ground containing identification cards and about €4,500.

Nigerian man gets deported for kind gesture

Acting as a good Samaritan, he took the wallet to the nearest police station to report the discovery and help locate its owner.

The TikToker said the police thanked the man and began documenting the incident. However, the situation turned tragic for the Nigerian man.

During the process, the officers allegedly requested his identification documents. It was then discovered that the man was living in the country illegally.

"They asked him for his own documents, like his ID card. And he didn't have anything," the man narrated.

According to the narration, the man was immediately detained by authorities, without regard for his good deeds. He was later processed for deportation and reportedly sent back to Nigeria.

The storyteller described the situation as sad, suggesting the man may have believed his honest act would work in his favour.

He said:

"They arrested the guy... processed him for deportation, and put him on a plane yesterday. I'm sure by now he is back in Nigeria."

Watch the full narration in the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian being deported from Spain

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Martinez commented:

"This is spiritual case, the matter no clear."

Onlyonecharlz commented:

"He wan use format collect documents."

Kwophai321 questioned:

"Why will you even tell them you're from Nigeria?"

2tyt said:

"Him destiny helper dey Nigeria make him no worry e get y... everything happens for reason."

Bigdavautos wrote:

"Nothing them wan tell me village people follow am"

Karl commented:

"Even the guy was afraid to spend the money maybe he think he might get caught in camera later."

Precious said:

"I day tell them this people day smile with you no mean say them like you oh or want you."

