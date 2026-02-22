A Nigerian nurse based in the United States of America has shared the letter she received from an admirer who expressed his interest in her

A Nigerian nurse residing in the United States of America received a surprise email from an admirer who confessed his romantic feelings towards her and expressed a desire to marry her.

The email, which was shared by the nurse on her X account, revealed the admirer's profession as a certified Anaesthesia Technologist from Federal Medical Center Bida, Niger State, Nigeria.

Nurse receives romantic proposal

The nurse, identified as @ucyberry on X, took to the platform to express her shock at the unexpected message.

She clarified that the email address was created solely for business inquiries, brand collaborations, and professional communication, and requested that personal or inappropriate messages be avoided.

The admirer had professed his love for the nurse, stating that he was a fan and follower of her work on Facebook, and requested that she contact him on WhatsApp if she was interested.

"Am Israel a certified Anaesthesia technologist from federal medical center bida Niger state Nigeria. Also Ur fan, subscriber, follower and admirer on Facebook. I love you and wants to marry you. Interested WhatsApp me. Earnestly waiting for Ur response," he said.

The nurse's reply was firm, as she politely declined any further communication and warned that such messages would be marked as spam.

In her words:

"This is the weirdest email I have gotten. I created this email strictly for business inquiries, brand collaborations, and professional communication only. Any personal, inappropriate, or unrelated messages will not be responded to and would be marked as sp@m. Thank you for respecting this boundary. Nurse Ucy."

Reactions as nurse displays email from admirer

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Olamide said:

"Give the innocent man a chance, in a business there is always a deeper business."

Muhammed Danga said:

"If you are not currently married try to explore the possibility of being friends with him first. You can't dismiss every interest shown in you. Except you don't intend to marry which is within your right to freedom of choice. Na human being dey marry human being."

Olamilekan said:

"Oh man! Some dude dey try shà ooo. Naaah! Me won't take the risk oo. E better you tell me no face to face and got it documented."

Naija Talker wrote:

"He is even a low quality guy with his write up. I am not trying to condescend my fellow man, or am I against how he approached you, but he is just a foolish man with that kind of write up. Everything about it reveals who he is. Poor spellings, punctuations, grammar and organisation. I rate him 1/10."

Israeli added:

"Are you not a married woman. Kindly reply am married with kids. Nevertheless, this is more like SCAM message."

See the post below:

