A former police officer shared how he quit the force after 12 years and relocated to the UK to work as a care worker

He revealed that despite earning about £1,800 monthly after tax, high rent and bills forced him to take a second job

The man admitted he sometimes regretted relocating, as financial pressures stalled his housing project back home

A man who relocated abroad has shared his experience after quitting his job in the police force to work as a care worker in the United Kingdom.

The man has decided to offer advice to young people considering a similar move.

In an interview posted on YouTube, the man said he served in the police force for 12 years before resigning and relocating to the UK in search of better opportunities and greener pastures.

According to him, he made the decision hoping to improve his financial situation and build a more comfortable life.

Man faces challenges relocating to the UK

He explained that upon arriving in the UK, he received support from a relative who helped him get the necessary training to begin work as a caregiver.

While grateful for the opportunity, he admitted that life abroad turned out to be more difficult than he initially expected.

Reflecting on his four years in the country, the man said the belief that making money abroad is easy is misleading. He revealed that after tax deductions, his monthly income stood at about £1,800, out of which he paid £800 as rent.

He said:

"After taxes, I was earning 1,800 pounds, of which I paid rent of 800 pounds, so I decided to go for a second job. It is not easy. Many have the notion that it is easy to make money here, but bills take a chunk of the money.

Due to the high cost of living, he said he had to take on a second job to cope with expenses. According to him, bills usually take a large portion of earnings, leaving little room for savings.

Man relocates to UK, works as caregiver

He also disclosed that before relocating, he had plans to quickly complete a house project back home, including building a storey structure. However, those plans have now been put on hold because of financial pressures.

"I was working on a house project and envisaged I would be able to build a storey building shortly after coming here, but it is not easy. Now I have put that project on hold."

“There were times I regretted leaving,” he admitted.

He said this while comparing his standard of living before relocating with his current situation.

When asked why he still remains in the UK despite the challenges, the man said his decision is strategic. He explained that he plans to return home eventually but wants to save enough money before making the move.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated close to 9,000 views and 34 comments.

