A Nigerian man's insightful social media statement has sparked a debate after he observed a stark difference in the attitudes of Nigerians living abroad, from the UK, to the US, to those in Australia.

His comment followed a wave of videos by Nigerians living abroad who spoke about the difficult side of relocating, with the aim of discouraging others back home.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the man, with the username @omocana, pointed out that while livelihood complaints from Nigerians living in the UK, Canada, and the US are common on social media, he has never encountered similar grievances from those residing in Australia or New Zealand.

He questioned:

"Have you ever heard any Nigerian in Australia complaining that abroad is not good, that abroad is overrated?"

His theory was that the difficulty in visa processing for countries like Australia ensures that only the most determined and focused individuals make it through. As a result, he argues, they are more likely to appreciate the opportunity and focus on hustling rather than complaining.

In his words:

"One of the reasons I think this is possible is because these countries do not give us a lot of visas, you understand? So those who are able, those who manage to get these visas, they went there, and they are focused."

His observations have resonated with many, leading to a wider conversation about the mindset of diaspora communities.

Ajudith4ever1 said:

"We love it here, have been living in Australia for 16 years and love it."

Maria.Sarauniya.SA wrote:

"Nigerians here in New Zealand are humble and grateful."

Antex claimed:

"Australia has strict policies abt social media, you know."

Amry Aussie commented:

"Is not about distance. Australia is beautiful. We are grateful."

Ifeoma (favour) wrote:

I’m Nigerian in Sydney Australia.. there is nothing much to complain about. And besides, this is a multicultural nation."

Grace commented:

"We don't complain because we are appreciative and value what we have."

Man returns back to Nigeria after relocating

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man who left the country and relocated to the United Kingdom has hinted at a possible return in 2026.

According to him, he lived in his own duplex and had a big car when he was in Nigeria, suggesting that he was comfortable before he relocated. However, his living conditions took a different turn after he moved to the UK, and this has left him considering an unexpected move.

