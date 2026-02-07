A young lady, Maitshidiso, has expressed excitement on social media after bagging a huge hob with a company

The happy lady took to her X account to share a photo of the employment letter that she received from the company

Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app as social media users congratulated her in the comments section

A young lady's job hunt came to an end when she landed a coveted position with a prominent company, an achievement she happily shared with her social media followers.

Her post quickly went viral and was trailed by congratulatory messages from many social media users.

Lady shows off job employment letter

Maitshidiso, whose handle is @matsh_idiso on the X app, took to the platform to express her joy, posting a snapshot of her employment letter.

The news sparked lots of congratulatory messages from friends, acquaintances, and even strangers who were quick to join in the celebration.

A photo of the letter she shared confirmed that she had bagged a job as a logistics intern at an undisclosed company.

She captioned the post:

"And just like that I kissed the unemployment streets goodbye. I got the job omd!!!"

Reactions as lady bags job

Her post was met with an outpouring of support, as people from all walks of life came together to congratulate her on this great milestone.

For Maitshidiso, the job offer marked a new chapter in her life, one filled with promise and possibility of a greater future.

Aya said:

"Congratulations babe."

Khenisani said:

"Congratulations and all the best!"

Charlie wrote:

"Congratulations Tshidi Mohau wa Modimo o aparetss."

Respectfully said:

"What should my husband do to get such an email, it's been 7 freaking years of clapping for everyone else. I'm happy for you but he's literally depressed now God. Please God anyday now!"

The Only Sam said:

"We clap for such things & say God bless and protect you through this new journey."

Nonkonzo reacted:

"halala & thank you for sharing your good news youve made my day."

Mulambya reacted:

"Congratulations."

Sonialuch said:

"Me wey drop cv for my work place then interview me that day and I was hired that same day and I started work that same day. I cried when I got home because yes God answered my prayers I prayed before going."

@Realtor chinemerem said:

"Mine was that i was going for a interview. I meet a man on my way that change the whole story for me. Dear lord I'm grateful. He asked me to come work in his office, no interview, no submitting of cv, good pay,Good environment, nice peoples around. I can't even thank God enough."

@onyinyechimoses71 said:

"My first ever job after my nysc. I posted my CV on indeed, prayed and slept. Not upto 30mins someone called me if I could work for interswitch group."

