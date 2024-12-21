A few days after publicly announcing that she got a job she had put in for, a lady has turned down the offer

In a post on X, she opened up about why she rejected the offer after her initial excitement about the new job

Her story sent social media users into a frenzy as people shared their thoughts on the job offer and description

A Nigerian lady, Debbie Doowuese Ajom, has declined a job offer a few days after happily announcing on X that she accepted the new work opportunity.

On December 15, an excited Debbie disclosed on X that she got the job.

"I got the JOB!" she tweeted.

Four days later, Debbie revealed she declined the offer. She wondered how the employer expected her to write a 200k-word novel for an N80k salary.

She expressed disappointment at the job description, saying many are mad, but few were roaming.

"I DECLINED the offer.

"How can you tell me to write a 200k-word novel for N80K? Many are mad, few are roaming," she wrote.

Debbie's story elicited mixed reactions

@hemmytoans said:

"If na me, I would use A.I, then tweak it to have human elements in it..... Then make the Plagiarism or A I to be be like 40-50%."

@ogundeleogd said:

"So they are still at this parole?!

"Na this 2022 dem make me quit writing for any client, never.

"One Indian offered me $100 for 80K words. I'm talking about when #/$ was probably 300 - 350.

"Make I write and self-publish my books better me."

@opedaydydx5 said:

"Lmao 🤣.

"Same people will complain about the government how can you offer that kind of sh.it money 😂."

@filled_popcorn said:

"This is exploitative omg, glad you know your worth, more opportunities will come."

@waxdigitals said:

"It’s very important to know your worth and standby it , don’t fall for everything … am glad you did."

@Lord_of_Nigeria said:

"The thing is if you choose educational related career, prepare yourself for intellectual enrichment and satisfaction but material poverty. That sector is not a rewarding one."

@iam_damayor said:

"Before you write 30k words, you done spend the 80k finish.

"You go come dey write with frustration. 🤦"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a chef had rejected a bakery job with a salary of N150k despite passing the interview.

Lady shares why she rejected job offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a lady who rejected a job offer because the work hours clashed with her church activities.

The lady nicknamed Holy Mary shared how she was devoted as a Christian. She added that life was not fair to her despite her Christian lifestyle.

She said she used to contribute to the church and soon became the pastor’s favourite, but she did not receive any help when trying times came.

