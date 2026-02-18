Governor Babagana Zulum has kicked off a Ramadan support programme in Borno aimed at easing hardship for vulnerable residents across the state

He issued a strong warning to officials handling the exercise, stressing transparency and promising sanctions for diversion

The intervention is expected to reach different categories of residents, with the governor also acknowledging the overlap of Ramadan and the Christian Lent

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has launched a fresh Ramadan intervention aimed at easing hardship for vulnerable residents across the state.

The governor flagged off the distribution of food items at Ramat Square.

He stressed that the exercise was designed to support households struggling with the rising cost of living as the fasting period begins.

As reported by the Guardian, Zulum said the items were meant for people in critical need, including widows, orphans, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and residents whose livelihoods have been affected by insecurity and economic challenges.

Zulum issues warning to distribution ctt'e

Zulum warned officials handling the distribution to ensure fairness and transparency, noting that anyone caught diverting the items would face serious consequences.

“These items are for the widows, the orphans, the displaced, the farmer whose fields have not fully recovered, and the daily wage earner struggling to survive,” the governor said.

Zulum also instructed that the relief should not be limited to Muslims alone, adding that Christian residents observing Lent should also be considered since the season coincides with Ramadan this year.

“This gesture will also touch non-Muslims who are fasting during Lent, which falls within the month of Ramadan,” he added.

What the beneficiaries got

Daily Trust also reported that the governor said each beneficiary will receive a bag of rice, a bag of millet and 10 kilograms of sugar.

He added that thousands of additional bags of rice, millet and sugar have been set aside for distribution to elderly residents across the state.

“These items are not for sale. They are not meant for your friends or family members who do not need them,” he said.

“They are for the widow, the orphan, the internally displaced person, the farmer whose fields have not fully recovered, and the daily wage earner struggling to make ends meet. Any officer found diverting these items will face the full wrath of the law.”

Top official hails Zulum for the gesture

Meanwhile, top government officials and political leaders in the state praised the governor’s move, describing it as timely support for residents during a period of sacrifice and devotion.

The senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, and the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, commended Zulum for prioritising vulnerable groups.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ali Abdullahi Isa, assured residents that the agency would ensure a smooth and hitch-free distribution.

