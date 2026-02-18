A leaked chat allegedly showed a Ghanaian woman confronting Russian man Yaytseslav over being recorded without her consent

She claimed he created a false impression about their interaction, while he denied any physical relationship occurred

The exchange sparked fresh reactions online as social media users debated the viral controversy

A reported conversation between controversial Russian man Yaytseslav and one of the Ghanaian women featured in his viral videos has surfaced on social media.

The video, shared on the TikTok page @kuzhumi.kuzhnetwork, shed light on the exchange between the woman and the foreign national following the controversy surrounding the recordings.

Russian man Yaytseslav shows remorse for his actions toward a Ghanaian woman he recorded without permission. Photo credit: Yaytseslav/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the video, the woman contacted the Russian man to express her anger over being recorded without her consent.

She reportedly questioned why he created the impression that something physical occurred between them when she had rejected his advances.

The leaked chat of her response read:

"You invited me to discuss the search for a new home. Why did you do this to me, knowing perfectly well that I rejected all your advances and I never slept with you? Why spoil my image like that? God, you ruined my life."

Russian man Yaytseslav responds to allegations

In the exchange, the Russian man confirmed that the woman had offered to help him find an apartment.

He also claimed that he gave her a sum of money to assist him with the search, but he never heard from her afterward.

A leaked chat shows a Ghanaian woman confronting Russian man Yaytseslav over being filmed. Photo credit: Yaytseslav/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said in the leaked chat:

"You said you could help me find an apartment for rent, you promised to send me options. I gave you 300 cedi, but you disappeared after that."

The man further stated that he never claimed to have had a physical relationship with the woman in his viral videos.

"I know that nothing physical happened between us and I didn't write anywhere or say that it was."

He also apologised, saying he did not expect the videos to be taken seriously in Ghana.

"I didn't know that such harmless videos would be taken so seriously in your country. Sorry."

At the time of writing this story, the video had garnered over 2,000 likes and 51 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Yaytseslav's leaked chat video

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below.

DADA SHAKUR wrote:

"I thought Sam George said,they were going to extradite him."

90232 questioned:

"Are you people trying to tell us that the Russian guy didn't do the do or what?"

B.jajii07 commented:

"He came with five sentences. Hello. How are you doing? You look good. I'm from Russia 🇷🇺. Come with me."

Erico stated:

"It’s never true. How do you go to a strangers bedroom to discuss business issues as married woman how?"

Jasmine’s Glam wrote:

"Damage control be all this, if someone want to rent apartment e be inside he room dem go talk am?? Pls leave talk we ain’t kiddies. All dem be osho free shameeee."

Yaytseslav: Alleged victim recounts interaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Ghanaian lady has spoken out after videos allegedly showing her interaction with Russian man Yaytseslav surfaced online.

She said they met through a dating app and denied claims about how their apartment meeting occurred.

The controversy sparked outrage over privacy concerns and left Abena emotionally distressed, prompting public debate.

Source: Legit.ng