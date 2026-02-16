A Ghanaian lady has spoken out after videos allegedly showing her interaction with Russian man Yaytseslav surfaced online

She said they met through a dating app and denied claims about how their apartment meeting occurred

The controversy sparked outrage over privacy concerns and left Abena emotionally distressed, prompting public debate

A Ghanaian woman identified as Abena has spoken publicly after videos allegedly showing her interaction with Russian content creator Vyacheslav Trahov, popularly known as Yaytseslav, surfaced online.

Yaytseslav became a trending topic in Ghana after clips of his encounters with several Ghanaian women went viral on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

One of the Russian man's alleged victims breaks her silence amid receiving several backlash online. Photo credit: Yaytseslav/TikTok

Source: UGC

The videos sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about privacy, consent, and the ethics of secretly recording individuals.

Many of the clips showed the Russian national approaching women around the area of a mall in Accra and striking up conversations with random ladies he met. According to reports, he later invited some of the women to his apartment, where their interactions were allegedly recorded using Meta smart glasses without their consent.

Short edited versions of the videos circulated on social media platforms, while longer recordings were reportedly shared on a private Telegram channel accessible through a paid subscription.

As the controversy intensified, the Russian man reportedly deleted his videos on TikTok and made his account private, while Telegram was said to have removed the content.

Yaytseslav: Alleged victim recounts interaction

In a phone conversation with UK-based social media personality Trouble Carlos, Abena explained that she first connected with Yaytseslav on the dating app Badoo over a year ago.

She said they communicated occasionally, before she shared her contact details after he mentioned plans to visit Ghana in November 2025.

According to her, he later contacted her in January 2026 after arriving in Ghana, introducing himself with a different name.

A Ghanaian woman cries out and shares her own story after videos allegedly showing her interaction with Russian man Yaytseslav surfaced online. Photo credit: Yaytseslav, @trouble_carlos6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Abena stated that she visited his apartment after he invited her and denied claims circulating online about how the meeting occurred.

She said she was single at the time and had interacted with him through the dating platform.

During the visit, she noticed the Meta glasses he wore and questioned their purpose. She claimed he told her he had an eye condition and needed them.

Abena alleged that he made inappropriate advances toward her during the meeting and insisted she was unaware she was being recorded.

She also said she had not seen the video of their private interaction.

According to her, they remained in contact for some time before he stopped responding after returning to Russia. She claimed he later changed his WhatsApp profile and ignored her messages following the release of the videos online.

Emotional toll and public reaction

The young woman revealed that the incident had deeply affected her emotionally. She said her mother saw the videos online and later advised and supported her after she attempted to take her own life.

Married woman in Yaytseslav's video speaks

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a married Ghanaian woman, Serena, denied romantic involvement with Russian visitor Yaytseslav after appearing in his viral videos.

She explained that their meeting was strictly business-related, claiming she had approached him as a real estate agent.

Serena alleged that the viral footage had been edited and manipulated, sparking debates about privacy and consent.

