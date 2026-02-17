A Nigerian man shared reasons he believed Russian visitor Yaytseslav’s pickup tactics would not have worked easily in Nigeria

He claimed many Nigerian women were not strongly attracted to white men and might dislike overly direct approaches

His comments sparked mixed reactions online as netizens debated his views on relationships and financial expectations

A Nigerian man has sparked debate online after sharing his views on why Nigerian women might not have responded easily to the pickup tactics allegedly used by Russian visitor Yaytseslav.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the man outlined three reasons he believes the approach attributed to the foreigner would not have worked as easily in Nigeria.

1. Claims about attraction preferences

According to him, the first reason is that many Nigerian women are not strongly attracted to white men like the Russian man Yaytseslav.

He explained that while some may find foreigners appealing, he believes most do not consider their skin colour a major factor in romantic or close relationships.

He said:

"Nigerian women, the majority of them, don't even like light-skinned ('fair') guys. Yes, now. They don't like those 'yellow boys.' Ask any Nigerian woman around you. They don't like light-skinned guys."

2. Approach style may not work

The second reason he mentioned relates to communication style.

He argued that Nigerian women may feel irritated by overly direct approaches, especially when conversations quickly shift toward 'relationship'.

He said that an approach perceived as too forward could discourage further interaction.

He added:

"Nigerian women can be easily irritated, especially when you get straight to the point."

3. Financial expectations and caution

As his third point, he suggested that some women may become cautious when approached by foreign men and may prioritise financial expectations before agreeing to any relationship.

He added that this could make it difficult for someone using a direct approach to succeed quickly.

'The next thing is billing, and that kind of billing, they will make sure they get it first before you get what you want. They would not easily throw themselves at you like the way the Ghanaians and the Kenyans did," he said.

The man clarified that he was not suggesting Nigerian women would never fall for such advances, but believed it would not be easy.

Mixed reactions online

His opinions have generated mixed reactions online. Some of the comments are below:

Queen Ada said:

"who taught a day would come Nigerian men will defend us."

Vigho commented:

"The name Russia alone I go first look am like either India or Egypt. Then i go browse their currency rate with Nigeria own."

Maggie commented:

"Them for don catch am since, because you for don see person way go do get ready with me to go and see my Russian guy."

