A Nigerian man has stirred emotions on social media after speaking about his battle with a mental health crisis

In a now-viral video shared via his official TikTok account, he spoke about his experience and how he visited a rehab center

The young man also disclosed what he saw when he arrived at the hospital and the diagnosis he received from the doctor

A Nigerian man's candid revelation about his struggles with mental health has sparked empathetic reactions on social media.

The young man's openness about his experiences touched many TikTok users, as he shed light on the often-stigmatised topic.

Man walks into rehab over mental health issues

According to @lagosboypnb, he had visited a rehabilitation centre by himself after noticing some worrying issues in his life.

His journey began when he started struggling to cope with his ambitions, leading to a decline in his mental well-being.

According to him, he had also noticed that he faced serious difficulty learning, despite being an 'overly ambitious guy'.

During his visit to the centre, he met a harsh reality, encountering individuals with severe mental health issues that made him realise his situation was not extreme.

Tests revealed that he was battling depression, a diagnosis that came as a wake-up call.

As a final-year student, he had found it increasingly difficult to keep up with his studies, a challenge that had taken a toll on his mental health.

In his words:

"This is the first time in my life I paid a visit to the rehab. I went from being the overly ambitious guy to the guy who started struggling with his mental health. I conducted some tests and it showed that I was dealing with depression. Honestly while I was there I was scared because I met people with worse conditions than myself. I am currently in my final year and honestly learning has been very very hard for me. I'm going to be sharing my journey just to inspire somebody who might be going through the same problem."

Reactions as man shares battle with mental health

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section of the video.

@TORU said:

"I’m so happy that people are getting to realise the importance of a stable mental health. I’m proud of you and I’m rooting for you."

@BheNny said:

"I went there last year and I was diagnosed with depression too. They asked me if all is well at home and I was afraid of telling them I'm in a toxic marriage with a narcissist. Thank God for my life. Depression is real. Don't marry a narcissist."

@Olusesi Barakah said:

"Hi, glad you started this journey. Mental illness is very sensitive, while documenting your journey please protect the privacy of other patients."

@𝐊𝐨𝐤𝐨 commented:

"This is the boldest step and display of courage you've shown yourself. You choose yourself just by making this brave decision and it is definitely a start of a journey that will end fruitfully for you, wishing you the best."

@Big mummy said:

"It’s okay to document your journey, but Please let’s learn to respect other people’s anonymity, this is against the ethics of healthcare, if you must make a video, blur out people’s faces and voices stay safe."

@DeejahFA reacted:

"Dear stranger, remember that nothing in this world worth losing your mental health. It is very hard to recover, don't fall into that pit. Sending you virtual hugs."

@Kingston added:

"Mine is worse if I talk to friends they laugh it off say it’s more money that will cure it but it isn’t all about money."

@MumJesse_ventures reacted:

"I'm rooting for you. you will come out of this. I lost my husband, lost my business and was placed on anti depressants too. Now I'm fine, happy and healthier. Mental evaluation is very important."

See the post below:

Man visits brother at psychiatric hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who visited a psychiatric hospital to see his brother shared an emotional video online.

In the video, the heartbroken man lamented that his brother failed to recognise him upon his arrival.

Source: Legit.ng