Lady Who Got Two Offers With The Same Salary in Lagos and Ondo State Seeks Advice Online
- A Nigerian lady sought advice online after receiving two internship offers in Lagos and Ondo, both paying the same salary
- She expressed concern about the higher cost of living in Lagos compared to cheaper rent options in Ondo
- Social media users shared mixed opinions, weighing networking opportunities in Lagos against affordability in Ondo
A Nigerian lady has sparked conversations on social media after sharing her dilemma over two internship offers with the same salary in different states.
The lady, identified as @AdegbemboB on X (formerly Twitter), disclosed that she received internship offers in Lagos State and Ondo State, both offering a monthly salary of N200,000.
However, she explained that the cost of living in both locations was what worried her. She said the difference in the cost of living had left her confused about which option to choose.
According to her, one factor influencing her consideration of Lagos is the opportunity to network and meet influential people who could open doors to future opportunities. She, however, noticed the lower rent in Ondo State compared to Lagos. She said she could easily secure a rental of N100,000 in Ondo, which cannot be said in Lagos.
Stuck on which job offer to accept, the lady, who is based in Osun State, decided to ask X users.
"I’m torn between choosing Ondo State or Lagos State for my internship.
I feel like in Lagos I might meet rich, well-connected people who could connect me to opportunities.
The salary is N200k in Ondo and N200k in Lagos, but rent in Ondo is around N100k
What do you guys think?🤔"
Reactions to lady's relocation dilemma
Many social media users pointed out that while the salary is the same in both states, the cost of living in Lagos is generally higher compared to Ondo. However, some X users advised her to consider long-term career growth and networking opportunities that Lagos may provide.
Some of the comments are below.
@Oluwadarra commented:
"I schooled in Akure. I will advice you to stay in ondo only if you want to settle down there , but if you are still going to come back to Lagos there is no point staying in ondo. After your intern in Lagos you will easily settle down. Coming back from ondo to settle down in Lagos will be the hardest sh!t for you. Because it's going to look like your life is starting again."
@GoodnessDeFi said:
"Just go to Ondo. Lagos rent are outrageous and your salary alone won't cover your rent money! I was born and brought up in Lagos so I know."
@__lordfaith wrote:
"No connection anywhere in Lagos, and it doesn’t just come automatically sef."
In a related story, a Nigerian woman shared how she returned home after struggling to secure a visa-sponsored job in the UK post-graduation.
Lady laments over unemployment
Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media, crying out for help after encountering a very challenging time in her life.
In a viral tweet, she appealed to netizens to connect her with opportunities that could transform her financial situation.
She confessed to feeling sad due to being jobless and lacking even a volunteer role to gain the experience she needs to achieve her goal.
Source: Legit.ng
