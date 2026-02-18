A Nigerian man has recounted how he reacted after getting paid a whopping sum of N147 million in cash eight years ago

In his now-viral tweet, he mentioned why the money was sent to him and also spoke about his intense reaction

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian man has shared how his life took an amazing turn when he received a life-changing sum of money eight years ago.

The huge cash, which came from the sale of an inherited property, left him overwhelmed as he held the naira bundles.

Man recounts receiving N147 million

Identified as @Dr Komolafe on X, the man shared a photo of bundles of cash while recounting his experience.

According to him, the sudden influx of N147 million brought more stress than joy due to the shock of owning such an amount of money.

He had struggled to sleep, became restless, and even suffered physical symptoms, eventually requiring hospital treatment.

In his words:

"The first time I saw money, I meant real money in my life was 8 years ago when I sold an inherited property and I was paid in cash, 147million Naira. I discovered I can't sleep again, I became restless, I was visiting toilet without eating, I was later admitted in the hospital."

Reactions as man recounts receiving first N147 million

His tweet sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians, many of whom shared their own stories of unexpected wealth and the challenges that came with it.

Chizoba Samuel said:

"I can definitely relate. It happened to me few years back when I had my major breakthrough via freelancing. Having a ton of money lying idle even after taking care of lots of need. It's therapeutic!"

Victoh said:

"Bro 2021 a coin I bought for 15$ dipped to 6$ one Sunday morning I woke up and saw it had pumped to $500+ I couldn’t sleep again."

Chidimma said:

"That's why it's only natural and better to make money in graded steps. Their is a spirit behind money that can lead to mental, emotional, social, spiritual and even physical instability. When you make it frequently, you get used to it and don't feel too overwhelmed."

Kay wrote:

"My first big money was when I won 350k with sport betting back in 2019 as the game remained last game I was just trekking around d area like a mad man that year, I won d game I couldn't sleep dat night imagine your salary at a new job was 25k."

Wrlnn said:

"Similar thing happened to me back in 2024 when I was about to win a sport bet of 888k with 300 stake, my last game was going smoothly as well but i was restless and had to visit the toilet first then immediately it boom I started shouting and people around me thought I’ve run mad."

Razaq reacted:

"The first time my savings account recieve the alert that it cross 1M, it was in 2012. I ran out of my hotel and ran back inside. All this happen within 10secs.I knew what I felt that day."

Julio reacted:

"In 2013, after my contract got elapsed working offshore and I was paid 21M, I couldn’t even eat or drink for days. It get to a point where even to talk or respond to my siblings was a problem."

Eziashi added:

"Reminds me of when I was in highschool over 12 years ago and my father gave me 100k to buy iPad. I was so paranoid. It almost felt like everyone knew I had that money on me. I was scared from the moment I left my house till I got to the Apple vendor."

Ozer added:

"Back in 2019 when I was working in a pharmacy warehouse, my boss handed me #84 million cash inside one bag like that, to deposit at a nearby bank. Omo, I stayed almost 4 hours in the bulk room while they counted everything. That whole month, my mental health no be here at all."

