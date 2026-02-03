A close friend of singer Nanyah shared why he initially chose not to post her photos after her death

He announced the start of a 30-day memorial called Pie Jesu Requiem to honour her life and legacy

He invited fellow musicians and friends to join him in celebrating Nanyah through music and tribute posts

A close friend of late singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Lucy Nwangene has shared why he chose not to post her photos on social media following her death.

The friend, identified as Matthew Samson Abah, took to Facebook to announce the start of a 30-day memorial in honour of Nanyah, 25, who lost her life due to a snake bite incident in January 31, 2026.

In his emotional post, he explained that his decision was a personal one rooted in respect and grief.

Friend of Nanyah mourns her death

According to Matthew, he decided not to post any images or videos of the late singer on his page because he had recently been monetised on social media (Facebook). He said he did not want to make any money from her image or music.

He described doing such as inhumane.

He added that although he had stayed silent on his page since her passing, he decided to begin a 30-day memorial across his social media platforms to celebrate her life and keep her memory alive.

Appeal to musicians mourning Nanyah

He titled the memorial Pie Jesu Requiem. This, he did to honour her impact and the bond she shared with her fans.

Matthew also appealed to fellow musicians and friends to join him in celebrating Nanyah’s life through music and other creative tributes, saying he did not want her story to fade away quickly like many sad news stories.

In his words:

"DAY 1 — Pie Jesu Requiem 30-day memorial for Nanyah.

Hello everyone, I lost my friend Ifunanya Nwangene to the cold hands of death and I don't think I will ever recover from this one. She is an angel sent to live amongst mortal men. I have refused to make a post about this girl on my wall since her death as a personal decision not to even earn one cent with her image or music as I recently got monetized. It's inhumane to me. You may check my story to understand better. However, I have decided to mourn this celebrated life on all my social pages for one month.

I am sending this message out as a courtesy to all my friends who started seeking comfort in my vocal narration videos to understand what my next 30-day journey would be like.

Also to all music friends out there, I hope we can all get into this and do one or two things to resound this girl’s divinely living across the entire earth! Shebi they said bad news travels faster — well this is not going to be one of those bad news stories that ends with a space of a day and two or weeks for me. This particular news will forever live with me and here I am calling you FACEBOOK to please save these videos for me."

See his Facebook post below:

Friend mourns late singer Ifunanya Nwangene

