A man claiming to be from late singer Nanyah’s village suggested her death had spiritual links tied to her surname and ancestral heritage.

He said her clan was traditionally seen as descendants of a water deity, making her passing more spiritual than physical.

The name "Nwangene" was explained by commenters as possibly meaning “child of the river,” rooted in Igbo cultural beliefs and oral traditions

A man who claimed to be from the same village as the late, fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, best known as Nanyah Music, has sparked online discussion after sharing his views on the spiritual meaning behind her surname.

The man, identified as Arinze Patrick Nathaniel Ani, made the claim while reacting to a comment by another social media user, Ozoemena Vincent, who suggested that Nanyah's father should seek spiritual consultation following her death.

A man who claims he is from the same village as Nanyah cites a spiritual connection with her name. Photo credit: @nanyah_music/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In his comment, Ozoemena linked the singer's surname (Nwangene) and her 'angelic' voice to a spiritual heritage. He claimed that Nanyah had inherited her talents from a river deity named 'Ngene.'

Ozoemena Vincent said:

"Waiting person don't know pass am...tell her father to go for consultation and know how come the Nwangele, and also how come the Golden voice she inherited from the great river of NGENE...but Ndi church na agba ara go come dey argue am."

Man claims Nanyah's death was spiritual

Responding to the comment, Arinze alleged that he was from the same village as Nanyah.

He stated that her clan, known as Umuokparangene, was traditionally regarded as “first sons” of the Ngene deity.

A man claiming to be from Nanyah’s village suggests her death had spiritual links. Photo credit: Arinze Nathaniel/Facebook, Nanyah Music/TikTok

Source: UGC

He added that Ngene is believed to be a water spirit in his village, making her passing much more spiritual than physical.

Taking to Facebook, he said:

"We're actually from the same village and their clan is known as Umuokparangene that is the first sons of ngene deity. I have never questioned that before until this death. Ngene is a water spirit in my village."

The meaning of Nanyah's surname

According to cultural explanations shared online, the surname Nwangene, sometimes written as Nwangele, has roots in Igbo culture and is historically linked to Nwangele Local Government Area in Imo State.

The name is commonly associated with the Amaigbo community and is believed to have originated from the Nwangele River in the area.

In Igbo, “Nwa” means “child,” while “Ngene” is often associated with rivers or water spirits in traditional belief systems, making the name loosely interpreted as “child of the river.” However, cultural historians have noted that such interpretations are rooted in oral tradition and belief, rather than established fact.

'Creature found under ambulance carrying Ifunanya's remains'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a UK-based teacher and cultural advocate, Uche Nworah, shared claims made by the uncle of late singer Nanyah Nwangene, adding to ongoing spiritual speculations surrounding her death.

According to the teacher, the singer's uncle called him on the phone, telling him about a strange incident that happened while Nanyah's body was being transported to Enugu.

He said the ambulance carrying Ifunanya's remains broke down along the Abuja Expressway, and a snake was discovered beneath the vehicle

Source: Legit.ng