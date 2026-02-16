A Nigerian man on Facebook clarified speculation after a viral burial video of late singer Nanyah sparked online debate

Social media users questioned an object thrown into the grave during the burial ceremony, shared on Facebook

Ebiking explained that the object was tissue paper used to clean hands after lowering the body into the grave

A Nigerian man identified on Facebook as Ebiking Ventures has offered clarification regarding a viral moment from the funeral of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah.

The 26-year-old talented singer reportedly died on January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately following the incident, but sadly did not survive.

Man shares video of Nanyah being buried

During her burial, a video shared on Facebook by Bobby Onyebuchi Onu captured the moment the singer’s body was lowered into the grave.

However, social media users quickly noticed an object being thrown into the grave, sparking widespread speculation and discussion online.

Reactions to Nanyah's burial video

Many viewers flooded the comment section with questions, with one user, Jennifer Echebiri, asking:

“Am I the only one that saw what was thrown into that grave?”

Responding to the curiosity, Ebiking Ventures explained that the object seen in the video was tissue paper.

According to him, the tissue was used by one of the individuals who helped lower the body into the grave. He noted that it is a common practice in some communities for those who handle a corpse to clean or wash their hands immediately afterward.

He stated that the person cleaned his hands with the tissue and then threw it into the grave.

In his words:

"it's nothing, just tissue paper.

It was one of them that lowered her body in grave.

They said after lowering a dead body in the grave, always clean or wash off your hands.. it's a normal thing.

He cleaned his hands and threw the tissue paper in the grave.

May Ifunanya's gentle soul rest in peace."

The explanation on Facebook helped calm speculation online, although the video continues to circulate across social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

