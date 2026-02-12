A lady who studied medicine in Nigeria celebrates as she becomes a licensed doctor in the United Kingdom, despite her challenges

She shared the processes involved and the kind of exams she wrote before her achieving her dream of becoming a practising doctor abroad

Her story inspired many and caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to congratulate her and asked further enquiries

A Nigerian lady who studied medicine shared how she became a practising doctor in the United Kingdom.

She shared how she spent nine years at the university in Nigeria and all the processes she followed before becoming a doctor.

In a TikTok post by @lifewithmoneeka, she documented all the jobs she did in Nigeria alongside certificate exams she wrote before becoming a licensed doctor in the UK.

She captioned the video:

“My journey from being a doctor in Nigeria to practicing medicine in the UK. It’s been a long journey but it’s being entirely worth it. Spent 9 years in medical school due to ASUU strikes. Graduated Dec 2019

"Covid and lockdown happened. I could not secure housejob so I took an MO job that paid 100k/month. Finally got housejob in 2020. Finished Nov 2021. Counts at FYI year. Started NYSC Dec 2021. Counted as FY2 years.

"Wrote IELTS 3 months later. I started studying for IELTS during housejob. Booked Plab 1 immediately after IELTS results were released. Plab1 had to be booked 1 year in advance. So I booked in 2022 but got a date in 2023.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail medical doctor’s journey in UK

Her story inspired many and caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to congratulate her and asked further enquiry.

@New build Buyer said:

"After passing so well your UK PLAB and studying so hard some people will still want to make noise about International Doctors….well done."

@Maama K said:

"I’m tearing up reading this. I know that road. You’ve done so well."

@MezzaNyasha said:

"Wow! This is amazing, well done and congratulations on your achievements! I hope you enjoying working here in the uk."

@Jennifer Kyfa said:

"Can I ask if you don’t mind. what you used in studying for PLAB 2. Any academy you recommend? Cheers."

@Evannie said:

"I’m so proud of you ….keep shining and inspiring! you’re giving me hope."

@melanie said:

"oooh soo happy for you sana! God continue shining his light upon you."

