The Federal Government has shared its position ahead of FIFA’s verdict on the Super Eagles’ protest against DR Congo

The world football governing body was reportedly set to give their verdict on the matter on Monday, February 16.

Nigeria football fans have also taken to their social media handles in anticipation of the official ruling

The Federal Government of Nigeria has outlined how sports authorities and the Nigeria Football Federation will respond to FIFA’s decision on the protest filed against the DR Congo national football team.

World football’s governing body was expected to deliver its ruling on Monday, February 16, regarding Nigeria’s eligibility protest after the playoff final.

The NFF submitted a formal complaint alleging that six DR Congo players who featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff were ineligible due to recent changes in international allegiance.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is expecting a favourable verdict from FIFA on the Super Eagles and DR Congo's case.

The Super Eagles fell 4-3 on penalties after a tense 120 minutes, with Semi Ajayi missing a crucial spot-kick, per Al Jazeera.

NSC boss shares mood

The Chairman of Nigeria Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has explained how the nation will handle FIFA's decision on the verdict.

Dikko revealed that the commission and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are collaborating on the issue.

The Kaduna-born sports administrator noted that the country have presented their case before the world football governing body, and awaits a positive response. He said:

"The National Sports Commission under my leadership and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are working together on the matter.

"Everything the NFF are doing is in collaboration with the sports commission as our agency.

"As government, we have played our role, it is not that we are sore losers; it is all about the rules.

"I want to believe that if the rules were breached, then we have to present it to the relevant authority that will examine our evidence. At the end of the day we wait for the decision.

Dikko mentioned that the NSC have taken of their mind from the Mundial after the players lost to DR Congo last November at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco. He said:

"We have already put the World Cup behind us. If at the end of the day our petition scales through, which I believe it should, the we have another lifeline and we shall proceed from there," per Brila FM.

NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau; Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle and Chairman of National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko at the 2025 Unity Cup.

Nigerians have reacted to the comments of the NSC boss ahead of FIFA's verdict.

@FinanceNormad said:

"Nigerians should just forget about it.

"Super Eagles should prepare for friendlies with Iran and Jordan, perhaps, Portugal.

"Let's leave FIFA and Dr Congo alone."

@Big_toddy_ wrote:

"This a case of pray for the best, but Expect the worst😂. We had our chances but we blew it."

@VersaceBoy_001 added:

"As a Nigerian, I'll be ashamed if the case rules in our favor bcus as the pride which we have as giant of Africa, we ought to win on pitch not in court but it's the same thing for our politicians who only gain office through the help of the cheating Court. But it is what it is.🤦🏽‍♂️.

