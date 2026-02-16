A Nigerian man has expressed confidence that Nigeria will play in the 2026 World Cup amid controversy over the eligibility dispute with DR Congo

A man has stated that Nigeria is going to play in the World Cup and explained the alleged action DR Congo was caught doing, which might lead to their disqualification from the 2026 world cup tournament by FIFA.

The individual took to his media page to make the statement as the public awaits FIFA’s judgment.

Man says Nigeria will play World Cup

Legit.ng had earlier reported that FIFA has fixed a date to decide the petition filed against DR Congo over the alleged use of ineligible players during the World Cup playoffs.

As many await the decision, @omegv_, a young man, took to his media page to say that Nigeria will play in the World Cup.

He also explained the alleged act DR Congo was caught doing, which might lead to the team’s disqualification.

He said:

"Nigeria is going to the World Cup because the Congolese team got caught doing a hanky panky. Falsifying documents for one of their players, and FIFA is currently investigating. If they're found guilty, they will be disqualified, and guess who is going to take their place? Nigeria."

As a result of the alleged act DR Congo is said to have committed, he noted it might lead to their disqualification.

He continued:

"Congo, you should have done better. You guys should know better than this. At such a crucial time, you should have done your due diligence to make sure everybody is good to go, but you didn’t. If you guys are found guilty of falsifying documents for your players…"

He also spoke about the alleged individual that DR Congo is said to have used in the match against Nigeria.

He added:

"This guy they're talking about, he's older than they say he is."

Reactions as man speaks about DR Congo

Luch stressed:

"Watch us be the loudest when we finally sneak in😂😂😂we have no shame."

jaykay wrote:

"As a Nigerian it's an embarrassment. please FIFA let Congo go through they deserve it."

Rachel Teye said:

"As a Ghanaian, God please have mercy on Congo and the continent."

Cristóbal-Miguel noted:

"Nigeria trying to go through to the World Cup via paperwork is the nastiest work imaginable. Not one country, but two!?"

le beau westwood stressed:

"It’s a rumours Congo has a special passport to allow our football players to ply holding both nationalities. There was no fake documents."

user273621Sphelele shared:

"As a South African, I want Congo to Go not Nigeria!!! They don’t deserve it!"

Ja noted:

"As a Nigerian Dr Congo should go through because it embarrassing knowing that we’re going through to the World Cup because of FIFA."

Leopard said:

"You don’t know what you’re talking about.Nigeria ain’t going nowhere. The dispute is not about the age , it’s about the nationality. Nigeria is complaining that our players have duo citizenship which is not allowed in DRC. But that’s got nothing to do with fifa because at the end of the day they’re originally from Congo 😂😂😂 FIFA has done an investigation and no one is guilty."

_7l076 said:

"FIFA disqualified DR Congo. We play playoffs we loose. FIFA go con disqualify our opponent. We reach World Cup. All our opponents FIFA will disqualify them. Win World Cup FIFA con disqualify us for using JUJU. Shekena."

