A Nigerian man took to social media to speak about FIFA and the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo

He explained why the football association must disqualify the Democratic Republic of Congo from playing in the World Cup

What he said in the viral post caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment page to speak their minds

A man has spoken out ahead of FIFA’s decision on the 2026 World Cup playoffs between Nigeria and DR Congo, explaining why FIFA must disqualify the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The individual stated that the team must be disqualified, and several people took to the comments to share their opinions, with a few agreeing with him.

Man says DR Congo must be disqualified

The individual, @slay_jimmy, explained that DR Congo went against FIFA rules and, because of this, there should be serious consequences.

He went on to add that if FIFA does not act, other teams might commit the same violations without facing penalties, unless FIFA takes a bold step by punishing the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said:

"DR Congo CLEARLY went against FIFA rules and there should be repercussions beyond fines. If not, any other country will repeat the same crime knowing money can save them."

As a result of what he believes that DR Congo violated FIFA rules, he said the team must be penalized and disqualified from playing in the 2026 World Cup.

Man says DR Congo must be disqualified from World Cup. Photo Source: Photo Source: Twitter/Sports Scout

His statement:

"DR Congo must be disqualified and the Super Eagles of Nigeria should be allowed to go to the World Cup."

Reactions as man speaks about DR Congo

@MrCool00111 said:

"Omo, real o rules are rules. If they were broken, disqualification shouldn’t even be up for debate. If FIFA lets this slide, it sends the wrong message to every other country."

@Napstaworld stressed:

"Abeggi.... They did nothing wrong.. super eagles should wait for another 4years maybe new set of players will have emerge."

@revfizzy shared:

"Subjected to go to the World Cup’ ehn. That carries a really deep meaning. The World Cup na real “Walloping” ground be that."

@0xsleepy added:

"What’s the need of us going if we will end up leaving after group stage."

@fifide90 noted:

"They didn’t go against any rule ,Their country permits dual nationality.This is settled in a 2007 case."

@MacAnthony55469 added:

"Why did Nigeria play the match knowing that DRC cheated?.Abeg let them go rest..DRC qualified."

@xabilution1 shared:

"I completely agree with you on this."

@MuokaFrancis4 wrote:

"We want enter World Cup through window."

@Bigtimmy020 said:

"I support you."

