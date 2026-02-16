A Nigerian lady fell to the ground in excitement after she got an expensive gift on Valentine’s Day

Her boyfriend had sent her a flower bouquet with the expensive item hidden inside it in the viral video

She received the bouquet and eventually checked inside the flowers, where she saw the rare gift from her boyfriend

A Nigerian lady rolled on the floor in excitement after discovering rare gift from boyfriend inside a flower bouquet on Valentine’s Day.

This moment was captured in a video that has gone viral online, attracting numerous reactions from viewers.

Lady gets expensive gifts on Valentine's Day

In the video, the young lady was a shop, where she received a Valentine’s Day package that was sent to her.

The caption of the video, shared by the user @tokesurprises, indicated that the package was sent by her partner.

The young lady was presented with a flower bouquet, and when she sat down to check it, she discovered a hidden item that made her extremely excited. She immediately fell to the ground in delight to celebrate the gift.

She eventually showcased the item she received in the viral TikTok video, revealing it as she removed it from the bouquet.

The gift inside the flower bouquet was a brand new iPhone 17 Air.

Many individuals were moved by the gesture and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady receives Valentine's Day gift

BILLAHI 001 added:

"Sha marry her oo I no wan hear say una break up oo nobody wey you wan leave her for o abeg."

Nikky wrote:

"is not as if it has nafdac number."

_ifeh.23 shared:

"The phone is not even fine sef but you can give me sha."

Softhearted Pearl noted:

"Una go hear am as how😒😒😒😒wetin be our own??"

landbossjasmine said:

"Even for ijebu na WA oh.. God na Abuja FCT I dey oh."

❧Duffie wears added:

"I swear if God do ham and I get treated right this reaction na beginning."

Bella said:

"God when me self go experience this kind thing."

Nysola wrote:

"The black no even fine."

BIGGEST BEEJHAY🩷 stressed:

"Is black ,E no even fine."

kween_jesuloba wrote:

"I just they shout wow on this black app since morning."

Glory added:

"Abeg I dey carry my business for head I make and sell unique beaded bags make una patronize me please, ndi lovers and ndi single."

Teediva shared:

"My man got me a car yesterday as a Valentine’s gift😫❤️Congratulate me and pray for my odogwu to do more."

OMOKEHINDE noted:

"Mi ni faint keh."

Moromoke noted:

"God 😩I be spoon?"

NAIL 💅 TECH IN LUSADA/IGBESA said:

"Sending jealousy from lusada."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng